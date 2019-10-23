Roberto Araujo and Gregory Ramsey Will Lead Stay True's ADAM & BRIAN

Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company presents their debut production of Adam & Brian, a new play written by Craig Donnelly, on Friday November 22nd and Saturday November 23rd at 8:00 PM at The Playroom Theater. Adam & Brian will star Roberto Araujo (Evita, In The Heights, West Side Story) as Brian and Gregory Ramsey (On The Town, Hair) as Adam. Ryan Andrew Arthur (Equus, The Secret Garden) will be the standby for both roles. Stay True's Founding Artistic Director Andrew Victor Myers directs the production.

The creative team also includes Morgan Bartholick (Assistant Director), Joan T. Rancho-Jansen (Lighting Designer), Brent Knobloch (Stage Manager), Alysia Miller (Production Graphic Designer), Roberto Araujo Photography (Production Photographer), and Brent Shultz (Fight Director/Intimacy Director).

Adam and Brian are a couple living in New York City. One night, they are brutally attacked on their way home. What unfolds is not only how they recover physically, but how the attack has affected them emotionally. Both men cope in different ways and are at odds with how to regain their inner stability. How will this incident impact the future of their relationship?

To inquire about/reserve tickets, email staytruetheatrecompany@gmail.com or call 929.266.9327. Tickets are $18.00.

Stay True is a professional theatre company in New York City founded in Winter 2019 by Andrew Victor Myers & Morgan Bartholick. At Stay True, we pride ourselves on creating, producing, and performing pieces of theatre by, for, and with the LGBTQ+ community. We believe staying true to who we are and expressing that through the arts opens the doors to understanding, acceptance, and community. To connect, follow Stay True on Facebook and Instagram @staytruetheatre or by visiting their website at staytruetheatre.com.

Craig Donnelly is an award winning storyteller whose work has been performed at Theatre Row, Theater for the New City, The 14th Street Y Theater and The Clemente Center. Notable works include Doppelgänger, The Pointe, The Reigning Princess Of Pop & American Conspiracy. Craig co-created the web series, Living The Dream, which has found success on both YouTube and Facebook Video. He has also had the privilege of performing all over the continent, with the international tours of A Chorus Line and CATS.





