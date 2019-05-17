Robert Horn And Cady Huffman Come to BAGELS AND BROADWAY This Weekend

This week on Bagels and Broadway, New York media personality, Valerie Smaldone, welcomes award-winning writer of Tootsie, Robert Horn, Tony winner, Cady Huffman, and writer-director Will Nunziata to her weekly interview and commentary show, airing every Saturday at 9am on AM970.

Valerie, a major foodie, will also feature Celebrity Chef Michael Lomonaco, as well as Countdown to the Tonys with comments from Jeff Daniels and Bartlett Sher from To Kill a Mockingbird. Please tune in or catch the show on podcast.

Valerie Smaldone is a 5x Billboard Award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs. The weekly show has featured: Joe Iconis, Renee Taylor, Julie Halston, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holtzman, Nicholas Guest and many other actors, producers, directors.



In December, Valerie created a Bagels and Broadway special on WICKED, titled For Good: Celebrating 15 Years of WICKED on Broadway, which featured the social themes of WICKED and outreach programs that have sprung up around the show. Tune in at 9am Saturday, or catch the podcast!





