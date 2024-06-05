Ripple Effect Artists to Present RADIANT VERMIN by Philip Ridley at The ATA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ripple Effect Artists will examine the housing market and homelessness in a most fantastical way with Radiant Vermin by Philip Ridley. This Off-Broadway contract production runs June 19 - 30 at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors 314 W. 54th St. New York City

Ripple Effect Artists, Inc. (REA) addresses injustice and causes social impact through art - primarily by producing masterful plays - presenting them along with talk-back discussions in partnership with educators and advocacy groups. These events, our education, and our game-changing philanthropy cultivate empathy, shift audiences from APATHY to ACTION, and create a RIPPLE EFFECT in the larger community. Ripple Effect Artists is an Actor's Equity 501(c)3 theatre company.

The production will benefit The Bowery Mission, which has served neighbors experiencing homelessness and hunger since the 1870s, when its neighborhood came to define the term "skid row." Our children's programs, known as Mont Lawn City Camp & Summer Camp, have served New York City youth since 1894.

When a young couple is offered an ideal house by a mysterious stranger, it prompts the question: How far would any of us go to get our dream home? A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, RADIANT VERMIN is a provocative satire about the housing market, homelessness, and inequality.

Content Warning: This production contains scenes featuring multiple sounds of a gunshot and flashing bright lights (not a strobe), which may be distressing or triggering for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The cast includes MATT BRADDAK, MIMI BRILL, and MEJIAH (members, Actors Equity Association). Production directed by Kimberly Loren Eaton (member, Society of Directors and Choreographers)

Stage Management team:

Stage Manager -- Arthur Atkinson; asst. stage manager -- Maggie Caradonna

(members, Actors Equity Association).

Production Staff: Lighting Designer: Jonathan Gregory Power; Scenic Designer: Srija Bhowal; Costume Designer: Ingrid Krawiec

Lead Production Designer: Andria Schafer; Assistant Director/Sound Designer: Lani Boschulte; Scenic Designer/Assistant Lighting Designer Rucha Kumthekar; Scenic Designer/Assistant Lighting Designer; Hadi Almorohen; Lead Production Designer

Casting Assistant: Max Evans; Production Assistant: Sasha Simmons; Movement Design: Olivia Sinnott

Apprentices: Anthony Archer, Sam Labovitz, Madeleine Berkowitz, Maya Mesh

Jessie Fahay, Executive Producer/Founding Executive Director, REA

Jessica Jennings, Production Manager/Founding Board President

Valentine Williams, Marketing Manager, REA

Jay Michaels Global Communications, LLC, Publicist, REA/ATA

