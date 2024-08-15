Riley Elton McCarthy's IVORIES To Play Return Engagement At The Tank In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Basement Light Productions, in association with The Tank, will present a return engagement of IVORIES from September 22nd-29th.

Sloane is writing a masterpiece. Gwyn is saving their marriage. Beckham is settling the estate. The Neighbor watches and waits.

Prodigal playwright Sloane and their botanist husband Gwyn venture home to sell off Sloane's dying grandmother's belongings. When Gwyn's childhood friend Beckham arrives to help the couple clear off the dust, they soon uncover there may be more to the story than what's on the page. A terrifying evening of harrowing trans horror, the haunted house transforms into tragicomic depravity.

Co-produced by Basement Light Productions, Raffi Manjikian, and Literaturhaus Copenhagen, this production is directed and designed by Riley Elton McCarthy, intimacy directed by Neka Cecilia Knowles, and stage-managed by Shonari James. The production stars Riley Elton McCarthy as Sloane, Raffi Manjikian as Gwyn, Mitchell Goecke as Beckham, and Molly McInteruff as The Neighbor.

IVORIES first premiered at The Tank as part of their 2021 PrideFest line-up, also starring Raffi Manjikian as Gwyn. Since then, it has gone on to numerous university, regional, and international productions, included a critically acclaimed run at last year's Edinburgh Fringe that transferred from its July production at 59E59. A new production will be opening at Literaturhaus Copenhagen in November 2024, also directed by McCarthy. Other productions have been performed at The Brick, Yale School for Drama, Mountview London, and The Gilbert Theater. It was developed in residency with Elephant Room Productions, and is published with NextStage Press and available now at The Drama Book Shop. The 59E59 production of Ivories received 10 BroadwayWorld nominations, and the Edinburgh Fringe production was long-listed for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence, and received an Off-Fest nomination.

Performances are September 22nd at 9:30PM, September 24th at 7PM, September 28th at 9:30PM, and September 29th at 7PM. IVORIES runs 100 minutes, no intermission.

Riley Elton McCarthy is appearing in IVORIES courtesy of Actor's Equity in an equity-approved showcase.

