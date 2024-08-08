Riley Elton McCarthy's I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE to Premiere at Culture Lab LIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Basement Light Productions will present the World Premiere of i’m going to eat you alive, a queer horror play by Riley Elton McCarthy, directed by Brandon Urrutia (Erin Proctor’s Plague Play at IATI) at Culture Lab LIC, October 3-27.

Pica-afflicted geologist Roach is documenting his van life road trip across America. When the anniversary of the death of his mother coincides with the unfortunate parole release of his ex who put her in the ground, more than just his thesis on “the Mineral Compositions of America’s Greatest National Landmarks” is put into peril.

i’m going to eat you alive was a 2023 Semi-Finalist for the Eugene O’Neill National Playwriting Conference, and was developed in Workshop Theater’s Trans Affinity Intensive, led by Ashley Lauren Rogers and Al Parker. i’m going to eat you alive was first produced by Basement Light Productions at The Tank for a massively successful sold-out workshop in September 2023. It was a finalist for the 2024 Emergence Residency at Culture Lab LIC, where it was then selected for their Fall 2024 season.

Performances are scheduled on Thursday, October 3 at 8pm, Friday, October 4 at 7pm, Saturday, October 5 at 7pm (press preview), Sunday, October 6 at 7pm (press preview), Wednesday, October 9 at 7pm (Opening Night), Thursday, October 10 at 8pm, Friday, October 11 at 7pm, Saturday, October 12 at 7pm, Sunday, October 13 at 7pm, Thursday, October 17 at 8pm, Friday, October 18 at 7pm, Saturday, October 19 at 7pm, Sunday, October 20 at 7pm, Thursday, October 24 at 8pm, Friday, October 25 at 7pm, Saturday, October 26 at 7pm, and Sunday, October 27 at 7pm.

Tickets ($10) are available for advance purchase at www.culturelablic.org. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

(Playwright) (they/he), a "vanguard figure of socially conscious theatre" (Lena Hunter, CPHPost) and “the most original voice in horror since Mike Flanagan” (Rory Ford, The Scotsman), is an internationally produced playwright and screenwriter. They were a 2021 resident playwright at the International World Pride festival in Copenhagen, and their work has been seen at The Brick, The Tank, Art House Productions, The Dramatists Guild, The Eugene O’Neill National Playwriting Conference, SheNYCArts, LakehouseRanchDotPNG, Ensemble Studio Theatre, 59E59, Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers, and the School of Drama at Yale. They are currently pursuing their Master’s in Musical Theatre Writing at New York University.

Comments