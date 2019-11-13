Rick Miller's BOOM Makes NYC Premiere At 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director), welcomes the NYC premiere of BOOM, written, directed, and performed by Rick Miller. Produced by Kidoons and WYRD Productions, BOOM begins performances on Thursday, January 9 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 23. Press Opening is Wednesday, January 15 at 7:00 pm. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:00 pm; Saturday at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.



Dora and Gemini Award-winning writer and performer Rick Miller performs over 100 politicians, activists, and musicians in one explosive performance. A moving retrospective of 25 turbulent years that make up the "Boomer" generation, this visually hypnotic tour-de-force captures the music, culture, and politics that defined a generation.



Looking at the politics of the time through the history of rock and roll and its counter-culture, BOOM's 28 songs cover a wide swarth of music genres, from blues to country and from folk to psychedelic rock.



While BOOM brings an arena concert-like spectacle to 59E59's intimate Theater A stage, the story is told through a very personal lens: a relationship between Miller's mother and an African American activist who escaped the Vietnam draft by fleeing to Canada. It's their love story that serves as the thread that weaves through this complicated time in history.



Hailed as "one of the most 100 creative people alive today" by Entertainment Weekly, Rick Miller was last in NYC with MacHomer, his one-man version of Macbeth featuring 50 characters from The Simpsons. A gifted impressionist, he's one of Canada's most versatile stage performers, with credits ranging from classical theater to avant-garde creation, from solo shows to collective ensembles. He has performed his own work in over 200 cities around the world, including almost every major theater in Canada.



The design team includes Yannik Larivee (set/costume/props designer); Bruno Matte (lighting designer); Creighton Doane (composer and sound designer); and David LeClerc (projection designer). The directing consultant is Ravi Jain. The production stage manager is Craig Francis.





