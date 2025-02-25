News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review Roundup: CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS At The New Group

Running now through April 6.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
Reviews are in forÂ Sam Shepardâ€™s Curse of the Starving Class at The New Group, starringÂ Â David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman, Jeb Kreager, Stella Marcus and Christian Slater, directed by Scott Elliott, running now through April 6.

Sam Shepardâ€™s fiercely funny, OBIE award-winning play Curse of the Starving Class returns to the stage. Â With their family home on the verge of collapse and the creditors closing in, the Tate family white-knuckles to their past, while scratching and clawing their way towards a better future. Â This timeless story dismantles the American dream in its look at a family fighting to stay alive.

Review Roundup: CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS At The New Group ImageMaya Phillips, The New York Times: Scott Elliottâ€™s direction fails to fit all the seemingly disparate vocabulary of Shepardâ€™s work into a coherent stage language. Throughout the play, the characters randomly break out into monologues that seem taken from a lucid dream state. ... These speeches then feel didactic in a way Shepardâ€™s script never does, their fourth-wall-breaking execution making the play feel disjointed and self-consciously stagy â€” which is also a problem with the performances.

Review Roundup: CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS At The New Group Image Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: The intensity of Shepardâ€™s writingâ€”which segues dazzlingly from brutal to whimsical to extravagantly operaticâ€”is matched in director Scott Elliottâ€™s impressive staging in one of Signatureâ€™s smallest spaces. You feel as if youâ€™re being held hostage by what unfolds before you in this theater; the harm and dysfunction afflicting and being dished out by the Tates is the most vicious of vicious cycles, and dangerously, physically close, accentuating our discomfort.

Review Roundup: CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS At The New Group Image Jackson McHenry, Vulture: In this production, Jeff Croiterâ€™s lighting focuses a spotlight on each actor as they get their big moment. Elliot may have been aiming for a feeling of immediacy with that choice, but double-underlining those speeches makes them each feel like more of an exercise. This may be a recurring problem with revivals of Shepard, as my colleague Sara Holdren noted with the last Curse go-round. Actors might love the cachet of trying to bull-ride a canonical work, but theyâ€™re not prepared for just how difficult a play like this is.

Review Roundup: CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS At The New Group Image David Finkle, New York Stage Review: At some moment in this last segment, Emma declares sheâ€™s waiting for something to happen (thereby speaking for the audience, too). Playwright Shepardâ€”whoâ€™s already called for a live sheep (the attentive Lois) as well as nudityâ€”provides such an outburst (special thanks to sound designer Leah Gelpe, lighting designer Jeff Croiter), but it feels too busily contrived, as does a stretched-out closing parable.

Review Roundup: CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS At The New Group Image Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: What it mainly provides is the opportunity to see such film and television stars as Calista Flockhart, Christian Slater, and Cooper Hoffman in the flesh. Unfortunately, theyâ€™re all upstaged by Lois, an adorable sheep whose program bio informs us that she appears annually in the Radio City Music Hallâ€™s Christmas show.

Review Roundup: CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS At The New Group Image Amelia Merrill, New York Theatre Guide: It takes a long time for Cooper Hoffmanâ€™s Wesley to admit he is starving. While his sister Emma (newcomer Stella Marcus, who masterfully handles Shepardâ€™s style) is eager for the rest of her family to wake up to reality, their parents insist in front of an empty refrigerator that they are not poor.

Review Roundup: CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS At The New Group Image Joey Sims, Theatrely: To breathe theatrical life into this wild clanâ€”and Shepardâ€™s scorching dialogueâ€”demands a degree of intensity that Scott Elliotâ€™s production just canâ€™t provide.

Average Rating: 58.6%

