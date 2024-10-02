Repertorio Will Host an Industry Reading Presentation of A CROSSING - A NEW MUSICAL.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertorio has announced a special reading presentation of "A Crossing - A New Musical" on October 18th. Both performances are by invitation only. With a book by Marc St. Germain and Christopher Oscar Peña and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, this powerful story will be directed by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse. "A crossing" was originally produced by Barrington Stage Company in 2021. The event will present a revised version, produced by Rafa Sánchez, Executive Artistic Director at Repertorio, and Andrés Quintero.

The cast includes Maia Reficco as Gisele, Monica Tulia Ramirez as Luna, Andrés Quintero as Sol, Javier Muñoz as Arturo, Justin Gregory Lopez as Martin, and Aline Mayagoitia as Karina. The ensemble also features Carlos Encinias, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Mikaela Secada, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Eddie Noel, and Gerianne Perez.

The new production also features Trip Phillips as the Stage Manager, Jenyvette Vega as the Reader, and a live band with Jeffrey Campos as the Musical Director and on keys, Ian Chan as the Music Assistant, Simon Kafka on guitar, Joshua Castillo on drums, and Joseph Wallace on bass.

ABOUT "A CROSSING - A NEW MUSICAL"

Pulsing with energy and emotional intensity, this story is about a group of migrants crossing the southern border. It is raw, visceral, and electrifying, demonstrating the personal impact of crossing an "invisible line." The group faces many dangers, including their own guide, the "coyote"-a human smuggler. This new dance musical ingeniously combines compelling lyrics, athletic choreography, and elements of Mexican folk music to tell a remarkable tale of courage, fear, and hope.

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL

Today, the legacy started by the Company's founders perseveres at the core of Repertorio's artistic North Star, guiding the vision and the artistic process. At the center of what they wanted to accomplish was to be a theatrical resource where the Latinx community could experience high-quality theatre that spoke to their diverse cultures, traditions, and heritage from Spain, Latin America, and the ever-expanding Latinx experience while introducing all potential audiences - Hispanics and non-Hispanics - to excellent theatre. Today, Repertorio Español presents year-round new and classic plays performed in Spanish in rotating repertory style. Each season, the company offers 12 productions (at least two new works added annually), programs to promote the work of emerging Latinx artists (readings of new works, commissions, and opportunities for young/emerging directors), and activities for students and seniors. Productions are performed in Spanish with available captioning in both English and Spanish translation to reach non-Spanish speakers and the hard of hearing.

