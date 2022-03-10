Reg Rogers, Laila Robins & Justin 'Squigs' Robertson Join IRISH POETRY SLAM

David Staller, Artistic Director of Gingold Theatrical Group, today announced additional guest stars for the Irish Poetry Slam: Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers, Drama Desk Award winner Laila Robins, and acclaimed illustrator and caricaturist Justin "Squigs" Robertson will join the previously announced an all-star company which will include Tyne Daly, Midori Francis, Julie Halston, Daniel Jenkins, Lauren Molina, Kerry O'Malley, Christine Pedi, Thom Sesma, and more, for a virtual open mic.

In lieu of their annual Golden Shamrock Gala, GTG will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish Poetry Slam , live online on Thursday March 17th, 6pm - 7:30pm EDT. The event is FREE! but you must register by 1pm on March 17th. In the hours leading up to the shindig, participants will receive a confirmation and a link! There is a cap to the amount of guests who can join via Zoom, so it will also be live streamed on the GTG Facebook page!

Join Gingold Theatrical Group and come as you are and share what you'd like: a poem, an excerpt, a monologue, a saying, a song, or a toast! Shaw, Yeats, Wilde, Joyce, Friel, Beckett, Keane, O'Brien, Johnston, Edgeworth, Heanèy, Lady Gregory, Goldsmith, Moore, etc. Any Irish writer!

"We're having the best time embracing a global audience for these free online parties," said Mr. Staller. "Some of my friends will be joining the general public as we celebrate the glorious heritage of Ireland. We'd usually be hosting our Golden Shamrock Gala, but this will be far more fun! Register to participate or just show up to raise a toast with people from all over the world. On St. Patrick's Day we're ALL Irish!"

Gingold's Irish Poetry Slam on March 17th will be followed by a Shakespeare Sonnet Soiree, also free and online, to celebrate the Bard's birthday on April 23rd. Guests will be announced shortly.

This fall, GTG returned to live, in person performance with the acclaimed revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and Tony® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren, which recently completed its acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row, directed by David Staller. Terry Teachout, reviewing Mrs. Warren's Profession in The Wall Street Journal, declared "Mr. Staller, who knows everything there is to know about Shaw, has not only staged the play but edited the text with his accustomed skill. All the more reason, then, to praise David Staller, the artistic director of Project Shaw, a long-running series of semi-staged concert readings of the playwright's 60-odd shows. In addition to Project Shaw, Mr. Staller's Gingold Theatrical Group presented fully staged small-scale off-Broadway versions of Heartbreak House in 2018 and Caesar and Cleopatra in 2019, and now they're doing Mrs. Warren's Profession. The production is completely satisfying... Sprinkled with tart, school-of-Wilde epigrams ('There are no secrets better kept than the secrets everybody guesses') and overflowing with glittering talk, it's a foolproof vehicle for six accomplished actors and a director who, like Mr. Staller, knows better than to let the play become a static chat-fest. Instead, he keeps the actors moving and the pace brisk, and the results are immensely pleasurable."