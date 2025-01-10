Red Bull Theater Will Present A Private Reading Of KIT MARLOWE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Red Bull Theater has announced the complete cast for the next offering of the season: Kit Marlowe by David Grimm, directed by János Szász.

This in-person, by invitation only event will premiere Monday January 13th at 3:00pm at Sheen Center Loreto Theatre (18 Bleecker Street, between Mott and Elizabeth Streets).

Director János Szász seeks to reinvigorate the play's radical and provocative landscape, by giving a new generation of queer artists access to its explosive and urgent questions about art, love, depravity, redemption, and the cost of genius. Set in the seedy underworld of Elizabethan England, the story of the meteoric rise and fall of Christopher Marlowe – playwright, poet, spy, and sexual outlaw – charts the ambitions of youth in a cold and unforgiving world. The title character in David Grimm's play will be played by Nick Westrate.

Mr. Berger says, “I've been a fan of David Grimm's thrilling play about the life of Christopher Marlowe since it first premiered in New York over 20 years ago, and was excited to learn that Evangeline Morphos and Nick Westrate shared this passion. A natural fit for Red Bull's mission to explore new plays in conversation with the classics, this reading – with an extraordinary cast under the direction of János Szász – will give us all an opportunity to hear a frighteningly timely tale afresh.”

Hungry for adventure and a way to make his mark, poet and playwright Christopher Marlowe becomes a spy for a dark wing of the British government and seals his hero Sir Walter Raleigh's fate and his own. Set in the seedy underworld of Elizabethan England, this story of the meteoric rise and fall of Kit Marlowe — playwright, poet, spy and sexual outlaw—charts the ambitions of youth in a cold and unforgiving world.

This private industry reading is by invitation only. For more information, contact Sherri at 212/343-7394.

The cast will feature Patrick Breen (Broadway: The Normal Heart, Next Fall, Brighton Beach Memoirs; The Perplexed, Fuddy Meers, Night and Her Stars, The New Englanders - Manhattan Theatre Club; Dada Woof Papa Hot, The Substance of Fire - Lincoln Center Theater); James Cusati-Moyer (Broadway: Slave Play - Tony Award nomination; Six Degrees of Separation); Gabriel Ebert (Broadway: Casa Valentina - Manhattan Theatre Club; Thérèse Raquin, Brief Encounter, Time and the Conways - Roundabout; Pass Over - Lincoln Center Theater; Matilda the Musical; Off-Broadway: 4,000 Miles - LCT3; Sally & Tom - Public Theater); Bill Heck (Broadway: Take Me Out, Cabaret; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations: The Orphans' Home Cycle; Actors Equity Clarence Derwent and Theatre World awards - The Orphans' Home Cycle); Ajay Naidu (Red Bull Theater: Antony & Cleopatra; Waiting for Godot - TFANA, The Kid Stays in the Picture - Royal Court Theatre/Complicite, Indian Ink – Roundabout, Little Flower of East Orange - Public Theater/LAByrinth, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui - National Actors Theater); Bhavesh Patel (Red Bull Theater: The Duchess of Malfi; Broadway: War Horse, Present Laughter; Indian Ink - Roundabout; The Nap - Manhattan Theatre Club); Robert Stanton (Red Bull Theater: Doctor Faustus, Margaret - A Tyger's Heart; Broadway: Uncle Vanya, Ink, Saint Joan, A Free Man of Color, Mary Stuart, The Coast of Utopia, A Small Family Business; Off-Broadway: Dying for It - Atlantic Theater; The Killer - Theatre for a New Audience; The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui - National Actors Theater; Fuddy Meers - Manhattan Theatre Club; All in the Timing - Primary Stages/Actors Equity Clarence Derwent Award); Nick Westrate (Red Bull Theater: Loot, Love's Sacrifice; Broadway: Casa Valentina, Bernhardt/Hamlet; Off-Broadway: Galileo, Unnatural Acts - Classic Stage Company; The Little Foxes - New York Theatre Workshop, The Boys in the Band - Transport Group, Love's Labor's Lost - Public Theater; The King's Speech - National Tour; Special Drama Desk Award for his versatility Off-Broadway); and CJ Wilson (Red Bull Theater: The Clandestine Marriage; most recently: Hold On to Me Darling - Lortel Theatre; Broadway: The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, Festen, Henry IV, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Bronx Bombers, Gore Vidal's The Best Man; Epiphany - Lincoln Center Theater).

