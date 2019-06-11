Red Bull Theater Continues its 2018-'19 Revelation Readings with Ben Jonson's THE ALCHEMIST

Red Bull Theater (Jesse Berger, Artistic Director | Jim Bredeson, Managing Director) today announced the cast for the next REVELATION READING, Ben Jonson's THE ALCHEMIST, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger: Duane Boutte, Steven Boyer, Stephen DeRosa, Christopher Fitzgerald, John Glover, Tracie Lane, Teresa Avia Lim, Euan Morton, Noah Robbins, Steve Rosen, Spiff Wiegand, and more. This will take place on Monday June 24 at 7:30pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, between Bleecker and Hudson Streets).

The greed and absurdity of Jonson's Jacobean London have never shone more brilliantly than in this brand new adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher, whose version of inane corruption à la Gogol delighted Red Bull audiences in The Government Inspector. Claiming alchemical powers, quick-witted con men Face and Subtle, together with the brilliantly sexy prostitute Dol Common, scam a series of chumps that they lure to the respectable Blackfriars house where they've set up shop. Jonson's legendary satire spared no one, and Hatcher ensures today's audience doesn't miss a beat, in this side-splitting update of classic comedy at its best.

Red Bull Theater continues its OBIE Award-winning Revelation Reading Series, providing the unique opportunity to hear rarely produced classic plays performed by the finest actors in New York.

For tickets and more information about Revelation Readings, or any of Red Bull Theater's productions and programs, visit www.redbulltheater.com.





