Raunchy, Award-Winning Dark Comedy TIME BITER Returns For Off-Broadway Run

Time Biter, a new one-act play by Caroline Dunaway, is set to return to Soho Playhouse after winning the Audience Favorite vote at the theater's Lighthouse Festival last month. The 30-minute dark comedy will perform four more times from June 30 - July 7.

Time Biter begins in the year 2067, on the 75th birthday of award-winning movie star Stella Howard. An unexpected birthday gift from her granddaughter - a new time-travel simulator - throws Stella back to a time in her life she hoped never to revisit: the year 2019. As Stella struggles to adjust to the life of a twenty-something nobody in New York City, she comes to realize that the particular day she's been forced to revisit may be the day her life changed forever. This hilarious and moving new play from sharp-witted comedy writer Caroline Dunaway follows Stella as she confronts the ghosts of her past and reckons with the person she's become.

Dunaway describes her play as, "an exploration of the ins and outs of show business in all its intensity, through the eyes of an equally volatile and complex woman. It's a brief, wacky love letter to trauma, and (hopefully) a spark of hope and encouragement to those on the messy road to self-forgiveness."

Time Biter is directed by Laura Colleluori and stars Caroline Dunaway as Stella, alongside castmates Henry Raber, Emily Bronner, Ryan Molloy, Samuel Neagley, and Melissa McIntosh. The show is stage managed by Olivia Ragan and Melony Reyes and produced by Douglas Brochu. Time Biter is being presented by Soho Playhouse as part of the theater's Lighthouse Series, which showcases and uplifts new playwriting talent in the Off-Broadway landscape. Prior to its performances at Soho Playhouse, Time Biter premiered to a sold-out house at the Emerging Artists Theatre as part of their New Works Series in October 2021.

For tickets and more information, visit SohoPlayhouse.com.

Photo credit: Joshua Michael Payne.