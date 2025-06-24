Rattlestick Theater Reveals Details for 2025 GLOBAL FORMS at The Flea Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rattlestick Theater has revealed the cast for the upcoming workshop of Best Foreign by playwright Francisco Mendoza, with direction by Attilio Rigotti. The workshop is the centerpiece of the 2025 Global Forms, a proudly all-international arts festival showcasing the work of immigrant theater artists. The provocative play centers on an Argentinian filmmaker who becomes Hollywood's latest darling after the release of a new film. When the movie gets Oscar nominations, the filmmaker embarks on the campaign trail... without realizing it's littered with bodies that won't stay buried for long.

The cast includes Juan Teisaire (Netflix’s Kally’s Mashup, ID’s Think Like a Killer), MOTI MARGOLIN (voice of Dmitri Rascalov in GTA4), Mercedes Riegé, Victoria Ric, and Gabriel Pages (The Equalizer, Power Book III: Raising Kanan). Casting is by David Morris of Grande Morris Casting, who assembled this international cohort of fantastic performers. They will spend a week developing the piece with Mendoza and Rigotti, ahead of two public readings (June 26 and 27 at 2pm).

The producer and curator James Clements said of the cast “We have assembled such an incredible team of performers, from all over the world. It was a privilege to work with David and his brilliant team to find this exceptional group, and I can’t wait to see what this team does with their time together, led by Francisco and Attilio.”

Through productions, panels, gatherings and a space grant program, Global Forms uplifts immigrant stories, creates jobs for International Artists and provides international creatives with tangible resources and opportunities. Since its inception, Global Forms has grown to a major annual event that has hired over 150 artists from 50+ countries. All events are free, however, reservations at www.rattlestick.org are encouraged. The 2025 edition will take place June 23-29, 2025 at The Flea Theater, located at 20 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan. The festival will include a bountiful mix of performances, panels, and community events.

