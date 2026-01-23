Rattlestick Theater And Storybridge Productions Share Details For Workshop Presentation Of THE CALL

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rattlestick Theater and StoryBridge Productions have shared details for an upcoming work-in-progress workshop presentation of The Call, a new musical by Mkhululi Mabija and Paul Castles. The presentation will take place at the BAM Attic Studio, with performances scheduled for February 8 at 7:00 p.m. and February 13 and 15 at 2:00 p.m.

The workshop is directed by Andrea Ambam with music direction by Nonku Phiri. The presentation is part of Rattlestick’s Waverly Performance Studio, a development initiative supporting artists through extended, process-focused workshop environments. Audience members will encounter projects actively in development and will hear directly from lead artists as creative decisions are explored in real time.

Rooted in Shakespeare’s The Tempest and reimagined through South African history and queer lived experience, The Call incorporates African drag as a central dramaturgical element. The work centers creativity, resilience, and community, highlighting queer life on the African continent through a contemporary musical lens. A previous workshop was produced by StoryBridge Productions in Cape Town in 2025, with plans for continued development and a potential future run at the Artscape Theatre.

The cast includes Brennyn Lark (Six), Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale), Tiffany McLarty, Folake Olowofoyeku, Adesola Osakalumi, Deon ReleFord-Lee (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and Laughton Royce.

Launched in 2024, Waverly Performance Studio is a multi-year initiative designed to support theatrical works that extend beyond traditional script-based development, offering flexible structures for collaborative, artist-driven exploration.