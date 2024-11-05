RUDDIGORE to be Revived by NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players will continue its 50th Anniversary Season with a revival of Ruddigore, the classic comic opera that has entertained world-wide audiences for 137 years. This strictly limited 3-performance engagement will be performed on Saturday, November 23rd (2pm and 7:30pm) and Sunday, Nov. 24th (3pm) at the John Jay College's Gerald W. Lynch Theater.

“We are thrilled to bring Gilbert & Sullivan's Ruddigore with its wonderful wit and music to New York City as part of our 50th Anniversary Season Celebration,” commented Albert Bergeret, NYGASP's Artistic Director and Founder. “We fully expect our loving audiences to be humming the show's catchy tunes, well after our upcoming performances,” continued Bergeret.

The run will feature production design that pays homage to the iconic American illustrator Edward Gorey. The cast, under Bergeret's direction includes, David Macaluso as the pure hearted farmer, Robin Oakapple, Matthew Wages as his brother Sir Despard Murgatroyd, David Wannen as their uncle Sir Roderic, Daniel Greenwood as Richard Dauntless, Sarah Caldwell Smith as Rose Maybud, Hannah Holmes as Mad Margaret, Laura Sudduth as Zorah and Katie Hall as Ruth. Rounding out the cast are Patrick Lord Remmertas Old Adam and Angela Christine Smith as Dame Hannah who sets the story in motion with a thrilling rendition of the legend of Ruddigore.

Additional cast include, Caitlin Borek, Sam Balzac, Michael Connolly, Victoria Devany, Hannah Eakin, Jonathan Heller, Maurio Hines, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, James Mills, Monique Pelletier, Darrick Penny, Kendrick Pifer, Michelle Seipel, James Conrad Smith, Tyler Tejada, and Adam Hirama Wells.

The production will feature choreography by Associate Stage Director David Auxier along with lighting by Benjamin Weill, costumes by Gail J. Wofford and scenery by Albère. Albert Bergeret will also conduct the 25-piece NYGASP orchestra. Tickets starts at $30.

About Ruddigore:

Ruddigore was the 10th collaboration between Gilbert and Sullivan. It premiered on January 22, 1887 to less critical success than Messer's G & S were used to receiving---as critics and patrons alike felt it paled in comparison to Gilbert & Sullivan's previous success, The Mikado. But that opinion soon changes. One week after its premiere, Gilbert and Sullivan made several changes and cuts to the production, including a new spelling of the title - changing it from Ruddygore to Ruddigore to mitigate the impression of its inappropriateness. The changes were met with praise and critics altered their views to note that "the charm of graceful melody prevails" and lauded that Sullivan had "written some of his freshest and most delightful melodies." Mixed up stock characters from Victorian melodrama (such as a heroic sailor who becomes a cheat and an informant), Sullivan's evocative score (especially his spooky, but not scary, ghost scene), and Gilbert's clever, always relatable, lyrics ("this particularly rapid, unintelligible patter isn't generally heard, and, if it is, it doesn't matter") keep the show's mood light and joyous despite its somber sounding premise.

