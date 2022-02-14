ROMEO & BERNADETTE Tickets On Sale Today

TICKETS ON SALE TODAY! Love is in the air for the critically-acclaimed hit Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen. All tickets for the first week of previews (May 3-8) are priced at $25 and at $49 for the second week (May 10-15) and may be purchased at www.romeoandbernadette.com.

Producer Eric Krebs, in association with Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) present the return limited engagement of the hit musical Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn starring the original cast at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street - between 10th and 11th Avenues). After premiering at Amas Musical Theatre, the show was scheduled to begin previews at Theatre Row in March 2020 but was put on hold due the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, a production had been announced to begin performances but was put on hold, once again, due the unsettled atmosphere around the Omicron variant.

Previews are now set to begin on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with an official opening on Monday, May 16, 2022. Tickets on sale today and available through June 26, 2022, at www.romeoandbernadette.com.

"Well, perhaps the third time will be the charm," declares Producer Eric Krebs. "We have planned and suspended production twice - in March of 2020 and in December of 2021. Now, I feel that it is time to climb out of the theatrical abyss with a joyful, romantic musical. Right now, what could be better for our battered world than a Romeo and Juliet musical with a happy ending and lots of laughs? Once again we will celebrate as we sing in Romeo & Bernadette, "There's Moonlight Tonight Over Brooklyn."

In a previous statement prior to the shutdown, producer Krebs shared "A cast of 10. Two stage managers. Four musicians. Four backstage hands. Four understudies...and more. I know there is no way that Romeo & Bernadette can pay its way off-Broadway. However, with over two dozen favorable reviews, continued standing ovations and cheering at curtain call, hundreds of smiling, happy faces coming out of the theater... brilliant performances by both newcomers, as well as seasoned stage performers, beautifully presented music...We need this joyous musical now! How can I not move this? I have spent my career jousting at windmills. I won't stop now." Now 20 months later, he says "I hope this is just another stop on the journey to a bright and joyous Broadway production."

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The returning original cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (Romeo & Bernadette), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (Romeo & Bernadette), Ari Raskin (Romeo & Bernadette), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush) Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The production received nominations for "Best Musical" (Off Broadway Alliance), "Outstanding Lyrics - Mark Saltzman" and "Outstanding Music - Mark Saltzman" (Drama Desk Awards) and was awarded "Best Book" (Mark Saltzman) and "Best Supporting Actress" (Judy McLane) by the Outer Critics Circle.

www.romeoandbernadette.com