RISE A NEW MUSICAL Adds Extra Presentation At New 42 Studios

Due to demand, a 4th presentation has been added for RISE: A New Musical, with music and lyrics by Scott Wilkinson, book by Eric C. Webb, and directed by Richard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale; Million Dollar Quartet).

The workshop presentations will now take place on Thursday, May 15 at 11:00AM and 3:00PM and Friday, May 16 at 11:00AM and 3:00PM at New 42 Studios (229 W. 42nd Street).

The added presentation of RISE: A New Musical will give more people the opportunity to experience the show as its journey continues towards an initial non-profit developmental production.

RISE: A New Musical is a story of hope, courage, and unshakable faith. It brings to life the remarkable journey of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a man whose deep conviction and compassion lit the way through one of history's darkest times. With soaring music and a message that strongly resonates today, this inspiring new musical celebrates the power of standing strong for what's right—and the light that shines when we lead with love and justice. Join us for an early look at this unforgettable and powerful new musical.

The cast of RISE: A New Musical features John Ambrosino (The Who's Tommy), Ben Crawford (Phantom of the Opera), J Daughtry (MJ The Musical), Kim Exum (A Wonderful World), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Gabriela Gomez (Tick…Tick…Boom!), Treston Henderson (The Wiz), Grace Kaiser (Dandelion), Ian Laudano (Aida), Aaron Ramey (The Visit), Elizabeth Ward Land (Memphis), and Trevor Wayne (The Outsiders).

RISE: A New Musical is produced by Jill Wilkinson (Walking With Bubbles) and the General Manager and Consulting Executive Producer is JRJ Productions / Jessica R. Jenen (Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club; Stereophonic).

“The response to our upcoming workshop presentations of RISE: A New Musical has been overwhelming, and we are truly humbled,” said producer Jill Wilkinson. “We look forward to sharing the show's message of hope and light and know this message is as timely as ever.”

Additional creative team members include Music Supervisor & Arranger - Kenny Seymour (Ain't Too Proud); Music Director - Connor Doran; Dramaturg - Christopher Burney. Production Stage Manager is Karen Evanouskas and casting is by The TRC Company / Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

Seating is extremely limited; please click HERE to request tickets.

