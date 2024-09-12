RESURRECTION Will Be Revived at the ATA Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RESURRECTION will return to the ATA on Oct 16-27 at the John Cullum Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W 54th St., Fourth Floor, NYC. Playwright/Producer, Anne L. Thompson-Scretching returns to the landmarkmark American Theatre of Actors with her searing, and scathingly right and unsettling play.

Resurrection, The American Theatre of Actors proudly announces this New York City revival of Resurrection, a powerful and poignant play written and directed by the award-winning Anne L. Thompson-Scretching of Shining Star Productions. Premiering on the renowned Cullum Stage, this production marks a significant milestone in Anne's career. Resurrection is not just a play - it's an article and historical piece, making it a must-see event!

Anne was touched to experience standing ovations and critical acclaim during Ressurection's recent run at the Oklahoma City Performing Arts Center, where it was nominated for the OK Broadway Theater Award. With this under her belt, it was an easy decision to take her work to the NYC theatre scene!

Resurrection is poised to capture the attention of New York's theatre elite with its impactful nature and impressive delivery. The ATA, known for its long history of launching highly successful productions, offers the perfect venue for Anne to showcase her passion project.

Producers, reviewers, and theatre enthusiasts alike are invited to experience this extraordinary play that tells the harrowing story of the Tulsa Oklahoma City Massacre. Don't miss your chance to be part of a production destined for greatness - Resurrection is a theatrical event not to be missed.

In 2019, Anne wrote and directed Resurrection as an homage to the true story of the Tulsa Race Massacre, also known as Black Wall Street. The play vividly portrays the lives of individuals in an affluent and thriving African-American community, showcasing the success of its families, homeowners, and business leaders, while also delving into the tragic destruction of this community by a violent mob of white supremacists. Through creative and supernatural elements, the play brings this event to life and reminds us of its remaining relevance.

