REMARKABLE PODVERSATIONS Continues With Chukwudi Iwuji

Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special benefit programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time: a RemarkaBull Podversation with Chukwudi Iwuji. This FREE event can be viewed by anyone through a variety of livestreams and on Facebook Live.

RemarkaBull Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon―and beyond with some of the finest actors working in the classical theater today. Previous guests have included Kate Burton, Lisa Harrow, Elizabeth Marvel, and Michael Urie.

On Monday June 29th (7:30pm), celebrated Shakespearean Chukwudi Iwuji (Othello and Hamlet at The Public Theater) will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Producer, to discuss Henry VI, the man who would be 'a Homely Swain'. Chuk tackled this role in all three plays of the Henry VI trilogy for the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2006 in productions helmed by Michael Boyd. Chuk will read a passage from the play and discuss his thoughts on text and character in Shakespeare. They'll take questions through Facebook LIVE.

They will also be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by Monday, June 29 at 10:00 AM EDT.

Chukwudi Iwuji is a tremendous actor who brings power, compassion, and deep intrigue to every character. He also never stops learning and is focused on benefiting from the present moment as much as possible. He can currently be seen in Ava DuVernay's limited award winning Netflix series "When They See Us," and also plays a pivotal recurring role in Netflix series "Designated Survivor." He has recently finished filming the second season of the Sundance/BBC series "The Split." He will next be seen in the highly anticipated Amazon limited series "The Underground Railroad," directed by Barry Jenkins, in upcoming feature Daniel Isn't Real, and in Paul b McGregor; Ivo van Hove's Obsession opposite Jude Law, and Hedda Gabler opposite Ruth Wilson, both for The National Theatre; The Public Theatre's productions of King Lear and Antony & Cleopatra; Theatre for a New Audience's Tamburlaine directed by Michael Boyd; and the Old Vic's Richard III directed by Sam Mendes. In addition to his extensive stage work, Chuk has made numerous television appearances including "Quantico," "The Blindspot," "Madam Secretary," and "Doctor Who." Chuk's film credits include Netflix's Barry, Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 2 opposite Keanu Reeves, A Woman A Part, Now: In the Wings of A World Stage, the multi-award winning Exam, and Fall to Rise.

Nathan Winkelstein has been with Red Bull Theater for three years, serving as Producing Director of the Revelation Reading Series, Education Director of Shakespeare in Schools and the Masterclass offerings. He also serves as a literary and casting associate for Red Bull. Nathan is also the NY casting associate for American Shakespeare Center. He has acted or directed for numerous companies around the country and in the UK, including Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Shakespeare Theater Company, W.H.A.T., LCT, The Folger, The Tobacco Factory, American Shakespeare Center and others. Nathan has taught for Red Bull, STC, LCT, WHAT, TGS and Shakespeare Forum; he also provides private acting coaching in NYC. Nathan received his BA in Theater from the University at Buffalo and his MFA in Classical Acting from the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in the UK. Nathan is a proud member of Actors Equity.

Future Podversations include:

Monday July 6: "I am I" with Matthew Rauch. Shakespearean actor and Red Bull stalwart Matthew Rauch sits down to discuss and read a speech from Shakespeare's first great villain Richard III as well as discuss the evolution of Shakespeare in his writing.

Monday, July 13: "All the World's a Stage" with Stephen Spinella. Two time Tony nominee Stephen Spinella joins the Podversation to discuss his approach to text and the character of the great melancholic enigma Jacques of As You Like It.

