QUEEN OF FISHTOWN Comes To NYC's United Solo Next Month

Actor, writer, director, comedian and native of the Greater Philadelphia area, Katierose Donohue Enriquez brings her one woman show, Queen of Fishtown, to the United Solo Festival in New York City for two performances on November 15th and 19th at Theatre Row Studio.



The show comes to NYC following award winning runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Hollywood Fringe Festival, in London at the King's Head Theatre and in Philadelphia at Play's and Players Theatre where Katierose performed her show in the city that inspired it. Queen of Fishtown received many accolades including Firework Award for Best Character Driven Solo show (Edinburgh Fringe), Best Solo Show - Female (Hollywood Fringe) from theTVolution publication, Winner Best of Broadwater Encore award, Winner Namba Performing Arts Encore Award, Platinum Medal from theTVolution publication, Nominee for Best Solo Show (Hollywood Fringe) and Nominee for SPLASH award Female Voices.



A character driven solo show set on a stoop in Philadelphia, where humor is a defense mechanism and self-care is a punchline. Kathleen Burke's not mad that her Fishtown neighborhood has gentrified around her, but when she gets the surprise of her life at her 40th birthday party it triggers a high stakes battle to maintain her authenticity while facing even more inevitable change. Profound and profane, Queen of Fishtown is a love letter to the historically overlooked and unappreciated city of brotherly love and working class women everywhere and it's all done in a thick, distinctive Philly dialect audiences cannot get enough of right now.



Written and performed by Katierose (Alumnus Groundlings Sunday Company, MFA Harvard, American Repertory Theater, Moscow Art Theatre), the one-woman show is directed by Corey Podell (Mr. Chonkers, Gutterplum).



"Writing and performing Queen of Fishtown has been a transcendent experience, says Katierose. "From Hollywood Fringe, to Philadelphia, to London Previews, Scotland for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and finally taking it to New York City's Theatre Row for United Solo, getting to do the show each time... I get choked up just thinking about it. Self-producing is a beast and an incredible masterclass. This journey continues to astound me. It's fun and it's heartbreaking, it's the hardest thing I have ever done and, the most rewarding. I feel so grateful to tell the story of Kathleen Burke and Fishtown, Philadelphia. Where they'll crack a joke or crack a beer, but they'll never crack."