Breaking the Binary Theatre to Launch New Musicals Program with SOLDIERGIRLS

Breaking the Binary Theatre is launching the organization’s New Musicals Program, beginning with a workshop presentation of SOLDIERGIRLS, a new musical with book and lyrics by Emil Weinstein (A League of Their Own), music by Emily Johnson-Erday (she/her, How To Break), directed by Miranda Haymon (Exception to the Rule). The workshop will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 7pm at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Breaking the Binary Theatre’s New Musicals Program will develop and showcase original musicals written by and featuring transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists.

"Since Breaking the Binary Theatre 's founding in July 2022, it has been a huge goal of ours to carve out an avenue to support TNB2S+ musical-makers and to help develop and create new musical roles for members of our community,” said Founding Artistic Director George Strus. “I have greatly admired Miranda's body of work and Emil and Emily's musical for a number of years and am so thrilled by how the stars have aligned. I could not be more honored to be launching BTB's New Musicals Program with this theatrical and special piece."

The cast of SOLDIERGIRLS will include Murphy Taylor Smith (she/her, A Transparent Musical) and Rad Pereira (they/them, Orlando). Rachel A. Zucker (they/them, Job, Six) will serve as Stage Manager, George Luton (they/he) will serve as Music Director., and Ryan Adelsheim (they/them) will serve as Dramaturg.

A new two-person musical, SOLDIERGIRLS uses real letters and a collage of found and original text to look at love, liberation and lesbianism in the US Army’s Women’s Army Corps in World War II.

To learn more about SOLDIERGIRLS, please visit: www.btb-nyc.com/soldiergirls.

Later in the fall, Playwrights Horizons will present In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot by Sarah Mantell in association with Breaking the Binary Theatre. Additionally, Playwrights Horizons will host the third annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in October. Dates and other information will be announced at a later date.

