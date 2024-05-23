THE NESHOBA INCIDENT to Receive Developmental Reading at Royal Family Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Royal Family Productions will present a benefit reading of Ben Rosenbach's The Neshoba Incident on Sunday, June 23rd, at 4:30 PM and Monday, June 24th, at 3PM. All proceeds will help further support Royal Family Productions.

The Neshoba Incident tells the story of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Mickey Schwerner, three civil rights workers who were murdered in Mississippi by the Ku Klux Klan in June of 1964. The play is set in present-day Stockbridge, Massachusetts, with much of the action taking place at the Norman Rockwell Museum and centering around Rockwell's Murder in Mississippi (Southern Justice), the subject of which is the murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner.

Directed by Jammie Patton, the cast will include Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Sydni Beaudoin (Mamma Mia), Sean Dougherty (Philadelphia, Here I Come!), Sara Thomas Easley (Speech & Debate), Stephanie Israelson (Red Oaks), Stephanie Linas (Pixar in Real Life), and Zal Owen(Harmony), with further casting to be announced. Stage directions will be read by James Broderick.

Happy Recap Productions will serve as Executive Producer, and Chuck Kalmanek will serve as Producer, both of whom will produce in association with Royal Family Productions. To purchase tickets, please visit www.royalfamilyproductions.org. For more information, please visit www.neshobatheplay.com

Royal Family is led by Artist Director Chris Henry and Creative Director Lorna Ventura.

Comments