The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Announces Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The outdoor production, directed by multi-hyphenate Carl Cofield, will be free to the public and star comedian Russell Peters.
The Classical Theatre of Harlem has announced its upcoming production, William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, and invites audiences to immerse themselves in this enchanting classic, set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance.
Directed by Carl Cofield, this free outdoor production promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Comedian Russell Peters will portray Nick Bottom. Having sold-out arenas around the world, including MSG and Barclays Center, this performance will Mark Peters' stage and Shakespearean debut.
The full cast announcement will be shared later this Spring. This production was made possible by the generous support of Wendell Pierce.
Event Details:
This production of A Midsummer Night's Dream transports audiences to the height of the Harlem Renaissance, where four young lovers, a troupe of rude mechanicals, and mischievous fairies find themselves entangled in a web of romantic chaos within a mystical forest.
In addition to the performance, attendees can enjoy vendor pop-ups featuring local artisans, cooks, and community-based organizations before select shows on Thursday through Sunday
CTH is dedicating their entire 25th Anniversary Season to longtime trustee Andre Braugher. The 2024-25 season will also continue to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, and will open with this FREE Harlem Renaissance-themed Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and the world premiere of Memnon by Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield at the Getty Villa in California in September.
For more information about the show, please visit cthnyc.org and reservations can be made directly here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-midsummer-nights-dream-uptown-shakespeare-in-the-park-tickets-912045040267?aff=oddtdtcreator
The 2024 CTH season will also include the following performances:
The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Anton Chekhov, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also proudly provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights' Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.
The company serves over 20,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://www.cthnyc.org/.
Carl Cofield has directed several plays for CTH, including critically acclaimed productions of "Twelfth Night," "The Bacchae," "Antigone," "Macbeth," "The Tempest," and "Dutchman." He joined CTH as a staff member in 2018 and holds an MFA from Columbia University. Mr. Cofield is also on faculty at NYU and Columbia University.
