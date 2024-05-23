Kate Baldwin, Liz Callaway & More to Join AN EVENING WITH MALTBY & SHIRE AND FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Symphony Space has revealed details of An Evening with Maltby & Shire and Friends, a special one-time-only event to mark the publication of Joshua Rosenblum’s new book about composer David Shire and lyricist Richard Maltby, Jr. and their six-decade collaboration. The evening features a conversation with Maltby and Shire, led by Rosenblum, and performances of their songs by acclaimed musical theater singers, and takes place Monday, June 10, at 7pm in the Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater at Symphony Space. The event is produced by frequent Symphony Space collaborators Annette Jolles and Joel Fram. Tickets, $30 for members, $35 for non-members—can be purchased here.



Over the course of their long, fruitful partnership, Maltby & Shire have written the beloved off-Broadway revues Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever and Broadway musicals including Baby and Big. At Symphony Space, they will share show business stories and reflections on the highs and lows of a life in the theater. Broadway favorites Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Liz Callaway (Baby), Daniel Jenkins (The Connector), Joanne Lessner (Milk and Honey), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) will perform hits spanning Maltby & Shire’s body of work. Maltby & Shire will also perform one of their signature hits. Deniz Cordell, a longtime musical associate of the pair, will accompany the performers. Books will be available for purchase, and there will be a book signing with Maltby, Shire, and Rosenblum.

About Richard Maltby, Jr.

Broadway: Conceived and directed two Tony Award-winning Best Musicals: Ain't Misbehavin' (1978, Tony Award for Best Director) and Fosse (1999). Director/lyricist: Baby (1983, Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Score); director/co-lyricist: Song & Dance (1986, Tony Award for Bernadette Peters); co-lyricist: Miss Saigon (London 1990 and New York 1991, Tony nomination for Best Musical, Evening Standard Award, Best Musical); lyricist: Big (1996 and London 2019, Tony nomination for Best Musical Score); conceiver/director: Ring of Fire, (2006); co-lyricist: The Pirate Queen (2007); director: The Story of My Life (2009). Off-Broadway: director/lyricist Starting Here, Starting Now (1977, Grammy nomination); Closer Than Ever, (1989, revival 2013, Outer Critics Circle Award: Best Revival of a Musical). Regional: Lyricist: Take Flight (London 2010; Princeton 2012); book and lyrics, Waterfall (Pasadena and Seattle 2015; Bangkok, 2023); Film: screenplay, Miss Potter (2007, Christopher Award, Best Original Screenplay, Golden Globe nomination for Renée Zellweger). Five children: Nicholas, David, Jordan, Emily, and Charlotte.



About David Shire



An Oscar and Grammy winner and multiple Tony and Emmy nominee, David Shire has composed prolifically for the theater, film, television, and recordings. Broadway: Baby, Big. Off-Broadway: Starting Here, Starting Now, Closer Than Ever, The Sap of Life, Urban Blight. Regional: How Do You Do, I Love You, Take Flight, Sousaztska, and Waterfall. Numerous film scores include Norma Rae (Academy Award, Best Song), The Conversation, All the President’s Men, The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3, Zodiac, Return to Oz, and Saturday Night Fever (two Grammys). His many television scores have earned five Emmy nominations. His songs have been recorded by Barbra Streisand, Melissa Manchester, Jennifer Warnes, Billy Preston and Syreeta, Glen Campbell, Kiri Te Kawana, Julie Andrews, and Patti LuPone, among many others. Recently, he was one of three composers commissioned by the Abu Dhabi Abrahamic Family House to compose a three-movement Symphony of Three: Peace, Love, Tolerance for chorus and orchestra. It was premiered at the Abu Dhabi annual arts festival last year and celebrated the completion of its new three-sanctuary interfaith complex. He is a member of the Council of the Dramatists Guild of America.



About Joshua Rosenblum



Joshua Rosenblum is a pianist, conductor, composer/lyricist, orchestrator, university professor, music critic, and, with the publication of Closer Than Ever: The Unique Six-Decade Songwriting Partnership of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire, first-time author. As composer/lyricist, he wrote the scores to the Off-Broadway musicals Bush Is Bad, Fermat’s Last Tango and Einstein’s Dreams (four Drama Desk nominations), the latter two in collaboration with his wife, singer/librettist/author Joanne Sydney Lessner. Recordings of his instrumental music include Impetuosities—Music of Joshua Rosenblum and Sundry Notes, both available from Albany Records. He has conducted fourteen Broadway and Off-Broadway shows and has performed as a pianist with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Encores! Orchestra at New York City Center. He can also be heard playing piano on the Grammy-winning recording of the hit 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods. A long-time contributor of reviews and feature articles to Opera News, Joshua is a graduate of Yale College and the Yale School of Music. He now teaches Composing for Musical Theater at Yale and Conducting at NYU. His next book for Oxford University Press will be about Broadway composer/lyricist Maury Yeston.

