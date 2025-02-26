Prospect Musicals Launches Multi-Year Residency at Baruch PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prospect Musicals is launching a new multi-year residency at Baruch Performing Arts Center. The residency will begin this spring, during Prospect Musicals’ 25th year producing new work, with the IGNITE Concert Festival of work-in-process musicals from March 27th to April 13th, and will continue with a June workshop production and a Fall 2025 NYC Premiere production, both to be announced.

To celebrate this new relationship and Prospect’s 25th Anniversary year, the company is offering its inaugural Membership Program. An introductory Charter Membership is being offered through 5/25/25 for just $25 (regular price: $50) and provides year-round savings on Prospect ticket prices, plus member benefits for those enrolled. Visit www.ProspectMusicals.org for details and to purchase.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity to center our work at Baruch Performing Arts Center over the coming years,” said Cara Reichel, Prospect Musicals’ Producing Artistic Director. “This new home will allow us to expand our organization’s services to both artists telling vibrant stories, and audiences who want to experience the new voices shaping the future of musical theater.”

Prospect previously produced the Drama Desk Award-nominated Tamar of the River (2013) and Iron Curtain (2011) at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

“Baruch PAC both presents work on its own and also makes itself available to like-minded organizations seeking homes for their work,” said Howard Sherman, Baruch PAC Managing Director. “This renewed relationship with Prospect Musicals, more than a decade since they were last with us, promises to offer a range of exciting new musical work on our stages and our campus. We know they’ll be an asset to the Baruch community.”

This spring, Prospect Musicals offers a dynamic line up of IGNITE Series concerts and artist talks to launch its residency at Baruch PAC. Events will showcase work-in-process musicals by new voices, create dialogue around the art form of musical theater, and celebrate the legacy of Prospect alumni artist work. Prospect is pleased to partner with other arts organizations in fostering new work, including Broadway Barkada, On The Quays, Ring of Keys, and Actor Therapy’s New Works initiative.

Writers featured in the concert series include Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd and Regina Strayhorn); Michael Cooper & Anton Dudley; Hannah Fairchild; Emily Xu Hall; Peter Mills; Ryan Scott Oliver and Will Shishmanian.

A special concert of new musicals created by Filipino artists will be presented by Broadway Barkada on March 29th featuring work by writers Romeo Candido; Laura Dadap & J. Oconer Navarro; Albert Guerzon & Christian Almiron; Sean Kana, Bryan Pangilinan & Gayle Romasanta; Lianah Sta. Ana; and Paulo K Tiról.

On March 30th, musical theater scholar and author Stacy Wolf (Princeton University) will host a discussion on the “Women of Wicked” to include a Q&A with the musical’s bookwriter and screenwriter, Winnie Holzman alongside other guests to be announced.

Featured performers will include Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), Kerstin Anderson (LCT’s My Fair Lady), Phillippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Benji Santiago (The Notebook), Heath Saunders (Company) and Katie Thompson (Oklahoma). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

A detailed schedule of events is below:

Thurs, March 27, 6-9p

Open House Launch Event

Free invitation for Members. Meet Prospect artists and enjoy select performances on stage.

Fri, March 28 at 7:30p

Marguerite - In Concert

Featuring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman

Book and Lyrics by Anton Dudley, Music by Michael Cooper

Sat, March 29 at 7:30p

Broadway Barkada - In Concert

An evening showcasing songs from six new musicals in development created by Filipino artists.

Sun, March 30 at 3p

Women of WICKED

A panel discussion event exploring the female characters in the phenomenon that is Wicked.

Weds, April 2 at 7:30p

Cherry Orchard - In Concert

A feminist, multi-racial re-imagining of Anton Chekhov's play through a folk and jazz score. Book, Music and Lyrics by Emily Xu Hall.

Fri, April 4 at 7:30p

YUKON, HO! In Concert

Created by Bandits on the Run

This indie-folk-americana musical follows a ragtag group of Black prospectors seeking a fortune to call their own during the infamous Yukon Gold Rush.

Sat, April 5 at 7:30p

We Foxes, In Concert

A musical thriller by Ryan Scott Oliver

Missouri, 1945: Willa, a tough orphan girl, discovers the dark secrets of her new home and must fight to survive. Featuring Kerstin Anderson, Phillippe Arroyo, Benji Santiago, Heath Saunders, Katie Thompson, and more! Presented by Actor Therapy New Works & Very Intense Productions.

Sun, April 6 at 3p

We Foxes, In Concert

Mon, April 7 at 7p

The Musicals of Peter Mills: 25 Years of Song & Story

A benefit concert for Prospect's New Works Programming. Enjoy songs from over a dozen original shows by one of the company’s award-winning founding artists.

Thurs, April 10 at 7:30p

The Battle of Blythe Road, In Concert

Presented with On The Quays

A new rock musical is inspired by a turn-of-the-20th-century secret society. Book, Music and Lyrics by Hannah Fairchild.

Fri, April 11 at 6p

Artist Talk: THE TROUPE, a tragical-comical-historical-musical

Peter Mills & Cara Reichel discuss their latest original show, inspired by characters from Commedia and Shakespeare. Free for members.

Sun, April 13 at 2p

Amberland, In Concert

Presented with Ring of Keys

A captivating work-in-process folk musical about identity, self-love, and discovering a new kind of family. Music, Lyrics & Book by Will Shishmanian.

