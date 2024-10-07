Proscaenium Theatre Company's Origins Theatre Festival to Begin Performances Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Proscaenium Theatre Company will present Origins Theatre Festival and it is coming in strong.

Proscaenium Theatre Company presents the Origins Theatre Festival, a celebration of identity and artistry that aims to uplift playwrights and artists from the BIPOC Community. Channeling the powerful impact of community through storytelling, the festival has curated a lineup of four new plays from emerging and established playwrights that challenge and re-envision our world today.

Four play readings will be presented at the Off-Broadway house, The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, on West 47th Street on October 12th and 13th, 2024. And the festival will have its inauguration at West End Collegiate Church (245 W 77th St) with a panel discussion with some of the playwrights and directors free for everyone with RSVP.

"We want to ensure Origins Theatre Festival is a celebration of our community and the magnificent differences within it. We strive for the festival to be a home for creativity and joy within the people of the global majority, where our stories are not only heard but celebrated, where our joy is the norm. And this is an invitation for you to join us in this celebration. Let's make sure theatre is accessible, diverse, disruptive and mindful." said Andrés Gallardo Bustillo Co-Director of the company.

Find various ticketing options for each of the four shows or a full pass for the entire festival here: https://www.proscaenium.com/origins festival lineup as follows:

CRAYON SUN (October 12th at 2:00pm) by Tlaloc Rivas, directed by Claudia Mulet features Randy Arbujo, Jonathan Dimacali, Isabella Dominguez, Ashley Matheus and Trey Shields.

Sober Play (Working Title) (October 12th at 7:00pm) by Nattalyee Randall, co-directed by Jacquelyn Bird and Andrés Gallardo Bustillo features Randy Arbujo, Karl Hawkins, Ryan Murray, Constance Sadie Thompson and Kiara Wade.

SKIN (October 13th at 1:00pm) by Anamaria Guerzon, co-directed by Michael Hajek and Andrés Gallardo Bustillo features Aubree Dixon, Trey Shields, Sam Topacio, Marc Verzatt and Ann Warque.

Inseparable: The Vignettes (October 13th at 5:00pm) by Amari Mae Shakir, directed by Joyia D. Bradley features Ryan Murray, Chinelo Okpala, Seth Retzlaff, Maleek Slade and Cheyenne Springette.

The company is offering tickets at no cost for anyone who is not able to access any of the ticket options, Proscenium Theatre Company states: "We want to make sure theatre is accessible for everyone. Don't let budget constrains keep you from attending our celebration. Your presence is more important to us! Email boxoffice@proscaenium.com for additional ticketing options including tickets at no cost. Let all of us come together to raise our voices and fill the theater with joy, creativity and hope for the BIPOC Community with our stories."

Proscaenium Theatre Company is a non profit organization. We seek to create an artistic home where artists and allies can gather to celebrate life, empower as one, and navigate our humanity. We strive to be courageous and passionate storytellers who tell culturally relevant and provocative stories. We yearn to spark imagination, activate the heart, disrupt the senses and adventure into crossing the boundaries of the mind.

