Primary Stages to Present The 2025 Fresh Ink Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PRIMARY STAGES has revealed programming for the 2025 Fresh Ink Reading Series, the first opportunity to hear brand new plays from the playwrights in the Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group. All readings are free and open to the public and will be held at 3pm in Theater A at 59E59 Theaters.

The 2024-25 Primary Stages Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group members include Clarence Coo, Adrian Einspanier, Sarah Gancher, Eric Micha Holmes, and Jonathan Norton.

Primary Stages is committed to supporting playwrights at all stages of their careers and providing an artistic home where they can hone their craft and develop their latest works. An integral part of this initiative is the Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group, which has been fostering the creation of new works by emerging playwrights for 30 years. Throughout its history, the Group has helped launch the careers of over 60 writers and supported the creation of over 165 new plays. The last five years have seen over 25 productions of plays developed in the Group. Notable titles include The Seven Year Disappear by Jordan Seavey, Hatef*ck by Rehana Lew Mirza, We The Invisibles by Susan Soon He Stanton, Eden Prairie by Mat Smart, God Said This by Leah Nanako Winkler, Amerikin and Proof of Love by Chisa Hutchinson, and Queen of Basel by Hillary Bettis.

Led by Primary's artistic staff, the Group is composed of writers who participate in the program for a three-year cycle. This multi-year commitment provides writers with the security of an artistic home and enables the staff to form intimate relationships with these artists and give them the personal attention they need to advance their work. The Group meets on a weekly basis from September through April, giving writers the opportunity to discuss their current projects and offer each other constructive feedback in a supportive environment. The goal for each writer is to complete a new play by the end of the spring session, which is then given a public reading in the Fresh Ink Reading Series at 59E59 Theaters. Additionally, as an extension of Primary Stages' Creative Access Program, Primary partners with NYC-based theater companies that provide support to historically underrepresented communities for writer nominations, amplifying the artists and work of these vital arts organizations. This year, Primary welcomed playwrights nominated by The National Black Theater and New Georges and are deeply grateful to their partner theaters for introducing them to such incredible artists.

The Parser

By Clarence Coo

Tuesday April 1 at 3pm

In the early 1990s, two high school friends design a computer game in which they can explore a world very different from their own. Twenty-five years later, when gay marriage has been legalized, they reconnect again after a chance encounter at a barber shop.

Untitled Adrian Einspanier Project

By Adrian Einspanier

Wednesday April 2 at 3pm

Two friends—who won't even admit they are friends and instead call each other “coworkers”—talk sh*t and decide to change sh*t (start a union?) at the Friendly/Affordable/Supposedly Ethical grocery store where they work.

Untitled Eric Micha Holmes Project

By Eric Micha Holmes

Wednesday April 9 at 3pm

Boundaries blur when an entrepreneur, coping with a messy divorce, hires a former soldier to be his personal trainer. When the client's soon-to-be ex-wife enters the picture, a cat-and-mouse game of exploitation, business, memory, and physical transformation reveals the rot inside the core of American imperialism.

Human Development

By Sarah Gancher

Thursday April 10 at 3pm

You know those videos that show one second a day for every day for the first year of a baby's life? A meditation on the big-little moments of love and conflict in which parents and children shape each other.

Clark County Playhouse Presents The Groundbreaking PG-13 Version Of Angels In America In The First Days Of The New Plague.

By Jonathan Norton

Friday April 11 at 3pm

The Clark County Playhouse has a history with Angels In America. A history we don't have time to go into right now. But let's just say… it's complicated. But regardless of all that, best friends and leading ladies Frankie and LeAnne have been waiting seventeen years to see Angels soar again. And then… the world stops spinning...

The Fresh Ink Readings Series is made possible, in part, through the generous support of The Dorothy Strelsin Foundation, The Ellen M. Violet and Mary P.R. Thomas Foundation, and public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Comments