Previews Begin Tonight for DRAG: THE MUSICAL at New World Stages

Previews begin tonight for DRAG: The Musical, the highly anticipated original musical written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza, and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon. The production is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff and opens on Monday, October 21 at New World Stages.



Tonight’s performance is completely sold out, marking a major milestone for the production, which has broken records at New World Stages for the highest box office advance of any new musical to debut at the venue.



The producers have announced a rush policy for future performances of DRAG: The Musical, offering a limited number of $44 digital rush tickets. These tickets will be available for purchase starting at 11:00 AM on the day of the performance with additional tickets possibly becoming available throughout the day. Rush sales will close 30 minutes before curtain, and each person may purchase up to two tickets at $44 each.



In addition, entries for the DRAG: The Musical $44 online digital lottery will open at 12:00 AM, one day prior to each performance. Winners will be drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM on the same day. Each winner may purchase up to two tickets.



Digital rush and lottery tickets can be purchased at telecharge.com. For additional information and tickets, visit dragthemusical.com, or by phone at (212) 239-6200. Tickets start at $47.



The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Bre Jackson as Dixie Coxworth, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24) as the straight man Tom Hutchinson.



The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.



In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.



The band for DRAG: The Musical features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Tyler Connaghan (guitar), and Jasmine Guevara (drums).



