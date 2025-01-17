Preview of BECOMING CHAVELA Comes to AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMT has announced a preview of their upcoming show Becoming Chavela, a musical play about iconic Mexican singer Chavela Vargas which will run in Guadalajara, Mexico in June before returning to AMT Theater later in the year. The 45 minute preview will be presented at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, at 6pm.

Chavela Vargas was a legendary trailblazer whose fabulous career spanned decades and who constantly broke the mold for women singers. She defied conventions because she dared to sing Ranchera, a traditional Mexican music genre that originated on ranches and is characterized by dramatic emotion and rural themes, at a time when it was only sung by men. Her story highlights topics of gender issues, LGBTQ+ rights and immigration. Stephanie Trudeau portrays Vargas in the ninety-minute tale of the triumphs, defeats and subsequent rebirth of this immortal artist. Becoming Chavela is a multi-character musical play, enriched with biographical narrative and enactment, dance, Mexican songs, and original songs composed by creator Stephanie Trudeau. The show is also illustrated with multimedia and will later run for three weeks in Guadalajara at the Maria Teresa Teatro in June of 2025.

Ms. Trudeau has been an actress and singer for over 40 years, performing in NYC cabaret, Off-Broadway and regional theater. She is a Fulbright Scholar and the editor/writer of The Dylan Tapes, Friends, Lovers and Players Talkin' Early Bob Dylan. Her performance as Chavela Vargas in the 2020 show Chavela: Think of Me won the 2020 NYC Bistro Award for Best Tribute Show.

Ms. Trudeau says, "I'm Puerto Rican, but I feel this Mexican singer in my bones." She adds, "I love the primal power of her music. I am compelled to sing these songs; to tell Chavela's story."

Becoming Chavela is directed by James Martinelli and choreographed by Miriam Bird.

