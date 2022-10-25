Photos: Yale Drama Series Prize Winner JAR OF FAT Receives Staged Reading at the Drama Book Shop
Jar of Fat is set in a fantastical fairytale world, where two Korean American sisters are deemed too fat to fit in their family grave.
Last night, Seayoung Yim's Jar of Fat, the 2022 Yale Drama Series Prize Winner, received a staged reading at New York City's Drama Book Shop. The event was presided over by the playwright David Hare, and Artistic Director of the Flea Theatre Niegel Smith. Also in attendance were the Director of Jar of Fat, Aileen Wen McGroddy and Cast Members Zoe Kim, Narea Kang, Annie Yim, Christina Liang, Ina Chang, Sophia Skiles, Clew, Roger Yeh, Ariel Estrada and Michael K Hisamoto and more.
See photos below!
Jar of Fat is set in a fantastical fairytale world, where two Korean American sisters are deemed too fat to fit in their family grave. Will the sisters' close bond survive under the pressure of their community and fretful parents, who will spare no effort to get them tinier? Jar of Fat is an absurdist comedy that explores desire, ugliness, and beauty.
In a historic first, this year's Prize, which has traditionally been decided by one award-winning playwright, was decided by a body of six judges who read over 250 plays each - all past winners of the Prize themselves. The six former Prize-winning panelists were 2008 winner Neil Wechsler for Grenadine, chosen by Edward Albee; 2009 winner Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig for Lidless, chosen by David Hare; 2010 winner Virginia Grise for blu, chosen by David Hare; 2017 winner Jacqueline Goldfinger for Bottle Fly, chosen by Nicholas Wright; 2018 winner Leah Nanako Winkler for God Said This, chosen by Ayad Akhtar; and 2021 winner Rachel Lynett for Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson), chosen by Paula Vogel.
The Yale Drama Series is an annual international open submission competition for emerging playwrights who are invited to submit original, unpublished, full-length, English language plays for consideration. All entries are read blindly. The Yale Drama Series is funded by the David Charles Horn Foundation.
Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds
The cast
Seayoung Yim
Seayoung Yim and David Hare
Niegel Smith and Seayoung Yim
The cast
October 25, 2022
