Photos: WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER Heads Into The Recording Studio

The cast of The York Theatre Company’s production of WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER gathered today in the AudioWorks studio to record the original cast recording of the show. Check out photos from inside the recording studio!

Welcome to the Big Dipper is a new musical comedy based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go, by Catherine Filloux) with music & lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, and additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. Directed by DeMone Seraphin, choreographed by Ashley Marinelli, with music direction by Beth Falcone.

The recording was overseen by producer Julian Evans (the production’s sound designer) who recorded and will mix the album with the assistance of Kip Kaplan/AudioWorks, NYC. Further details will be announced at a later date.

The cast of Welcome to the Big Dipper is Jennifer Byrne (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde - TONY nominee), Darius Harper (Kinky Boots), Jillian Louis (Twist of Fate at The York), Christian Magby (Galileo), Mia Pinero (Sweeney Todd), Jayae Riley, Jr. (Trevor: The Musical), Pablo Torres (The Jerusalem Syndrome at The York), Debra M. Walton (Storyville at The York), and Michael Yeshion (Imaginocean). Understudies are Ella Oleson (Fiddler on the Roof), and Erik Schark (Rock of Ages).

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

