Photos: Theatreroo's US Premiere of HONEYLAND Debuts At The Triad Theater

THEATREROO PRODUCTIONS is presenting the US premiere of the original new musical, HONEYLAND, written by CLARRY EVANS and DENNY LAWRENCE with choreography by MICHELLE LEMON, musical direction by CLARE COOPER, and direction by Lawrence. Get a first look at photos here!

Set against the backdrop of the revolutionary 1960s Boston, HONEYLAND, a coming-of-age musical, follows a group of college graduates navigating the era's defining moments—the civil rights movement, feminism, and the anti-Vietnam protests. HONEYLAND promises a vibrant musical experience at Off-Broadway’s The Triad Theater.

Experience the journey of young activists as they grow, love, and fight for change in a time of immense social upheaval. HONEYLAND, from Theatreroo, brings to life the passion and turmoil of a generation shaping its future.

The production stars Anika Buchanan as Helen, Abby Goldberg as Fran, Jacob Higdon as Tom, and Ben James Tyrrell as Mike. Kelsey Marshall understudies the roles of Helen and Fran, and Noah Marcus understudies the roles of Mike and Tom. Buchanan, Higdon, Marcus, and Tyrrell each make their Off-Broadway debuts in this production.

The production features costume design by Molly Goldberg. The producer is Clarry Evans, with additional production consulting from Tweiss Productions, LLC. The production is stage managed by Jackie Mates. Casting by Jamibeth Margolis and Meredith Hoddeson, general management by 22Q Entertainment LLC, publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets are $39.50 (+fees) and available at honeylandthemusical.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at theater ½ hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 70-80 minutes

Photo credit: Thomas Mundell

The cast

Ben James Tyrrell, Anika Buchanan, Abby Goldberg, Jacob Higdon

Anika Buchanan and Jacob Higdon

Abby Goldberg

Ben James Tyrrell

Abby Goldberg, Ben James Tyrrell, Jacob Higdon, and Anika Buchanan

