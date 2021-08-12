Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Cast of STRANGER SINGS! Takes Opening Night Bows

Stranger Sings! will play a limited engagement at The Players Theatre from August 5 to September 5.

Aug. 12, 2021  

After two sold-out concert runs at Feinstein's/54 Below, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical has returned from the Upside Down with its off-Broadway premiere in a strictly limited 5-week engagement at The Players Theatre from August 5 to September 5.

The production officially opened last night. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call below!

With a book and score by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and all its campy 80's glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe, justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.

Nick Flatto directs the production, featuring orchestrations by Michael Kaish. Casting by Krisha Bullock, CSA, Jamie Snow, CSA, Zachary Spiegel, and Brett Hahalyak of Bullock and Snow Casting.


Performances are scheduled Thurs-Sat at 8 pm and Sun at 3 pm. Tickets begin at $39 and are available at www.strangersingsthemusical.com. Premium tickets run at $79 and include a complimentary beer or wine and a limited-edition pin.

Photo Credit: Jason Woodruff

Composer Jonathan Hogue

Director Nick Flatto

Choreographer Ashley Marinelli

Dena Hardee

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Theatre


