Photos: The Cast of FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL Meets the Press

Performances will run for four weeks only, February 15 – March 10 at Theater 555 – 555 West 42nd St.
A musical parody inspired by the stories of the women linked to former President Donald Trump will premiere off-Broadway next month. Go inside press day as the show's company meets the media in the photos below!
FIVE The Parody Musical tells the story of the women linked to our disgraced 45th president. Sit back, enjoy and GET READY TO VOTE as 3 Wives, 1 Mistress and 1 Daughter campaign for who really had it the worst.
Inspired by King Henry’s wives, and the Tony Award Winning hit Broadway Musical Six, Five is here to make America Laugh Again!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Anyae Anasia, Michael Cohen, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Hannah Bonnett and Gabi Garcia are joined by Billy Recce (Music and Lyrica), Jen Wineman (Director), Moshiel Newman Daphna (Book and Lyrics) and Shimmy Braun (Book and Lyrics)
The Creative Team Moshiel Newman Dpahna, Billy Recce, Jen Wineman and Shimmy Braun
Moshiel Newman Daphna
Shimmy Braun
