Photos: The Cast of FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL Meets the Press

A musical parody inspired by the stories of the women linked to former President Donald Trump will premiere off-Broadway next month. Go inside press day as the show's company meets the media in the photos below!

FIVE The Parody Musical tells the story of the women linked to our disgraced 45th president. Sit back, enjoy and GET READY TO VOTE as 3 Wives, 1 Mistress and 1 Daughter campaign for who really had it the worst.

Inspired by King Henry’s wives, and the Tony Award Winning hit Broadway Musical Six, Five is here to make America Laugh Again!

Performances will run for four weeks only, February 15 – March 10 at Theater 555 – 555 West 42nd St.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy