Photos: TRULY HOWARD HUGHES Opens at The York Theatre

Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required.

The York Theatre has opened their run of TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES. Performances are currently running through October 4, 2026 at The Theater at St. Jean's.

Casting for this production features Sean MacLaughlin (Chess, Phantom of the Opera) as Howard Hughes, plus Madison Claire Parks (The Fantasticks, Nat'l Tour: Wicked) as Ella Botts Rice, Abby Church (How to Succeed in Business, White Christmas) as Katharine Hepburn, Melvin Tunstall (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Glenn, Dana Winkle (Nat'l Tour: 42nd Street, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Aunt Annette, Candice Hatakeyama (Papermill Playhouse: Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Nadine Henley, Antonio Beverly (Nat'l Tour: A Bronx Tale) as Charles, James Judy (Into the Woods, The Phantom of the Opera) as Uncle Rupert and the ensemble includes Bryan Hunt (Nat'l Tour: Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Harrison Drake (Nat'l Tour: Anastasia), and Kelly Sheehan (42nd Street, White Christmas, Shuffle Along).

The production also stars Broadway favorites Brenda Braxton (Chicago, Dream Girls, Cats) as Rita Randolph, Matthew Eby (Off-Bway: House of McQueen) as Boy Howard, David Elder (Broadway: 42nd Street, Kiss me, Kate, Titanic) as Noah Dietrich, Eric Michael Gillet (Kiss Me, Kate, Sweet Smell of Success) as Howard Hughes, Sr., and Jill Paice (An American in Paris, Matilda, The 39 Steps) as Allene Hughes.

The musical features a score by James Scully, with book by Frank Evans, Jennifer Paulson-Lee, and James Scully, lyrics by Frank Evans and Chad Gorn, musical direction and arrangements by Scott Cady, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman. The production will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee. The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, New York City).



Rosie Medlock and Elise Abbbate



Colin McElroy



Colin McElry and Kelsey McElroy



James Scully (Music and Book) and Marlene Scully



James Scully, Marlene Scully, Patricia Scully and Michael Scully



Marchant Davis



Tyler Hathaway, Davidd McCoy, Ripley Borelli and Tiffan Borelli



Rawle Sealy and Sonia Alleyne







The Cast of Truly Howard Hughes



Joseph Hayward (Producing Artistic Director)



Walker Rivard and Wendy Hall (Managing Director)



Harrison Drake and Landry Champlin



Wthab Shavelson, Jeff Devolt (Production Stage Manager) and Becky Abramowitz



Melvin Tunstal III and Jackson Kanawha Perry