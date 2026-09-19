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Photos: TRULY HOWARD HUGHES Opens at The York Theatre

The cast and production team celebrated their opening night on Thursday, September 17th.

By:

The York Theatre has opened their run of TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES. Performances are currently running through October 4, 2026 at The Theater at St. Jean's.

Casting for this production features Sean MacLaughlin (Chess, Phantom of the Opera) as Howard Hughes, plus Madison Claire Parks (The Fantasticks, Nat'l Tour: Wicked) as Ella Botts Rice, Abby Church (How to Succeed in Business, White Christmas) as Katharine HepburnMelvin Tunstall (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Glenn, Dana Winkle (Nat'l Tour: 42nd Street, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Aunt Annette, Candice Hatakeyama (Papermill Playhouse: Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Nadine Henley, Antonio Beverly (Nat'l Tour: A Bronx Tale) as Charles, James Judy (Into the Woods, The Phantom of the Opera) as Uncle Rupert and the ensemble includes Bryan Hunt (Nat'l Tour: Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Harrison Drake (Nat'l Tour: Anastasia), and Kelly Sheehan (42nd Street, White Christmas, Shuffle Along).

The production also stars Broadway favorites Brenda Braxton (Chicago, Dream Girls, Cats) as Rita Randolph, Matthew Eby (Off-Bway: House of McQueen) as Boy Howard, David Elder (Broadway: 42nd Street, Kiss me, Kate, Titanic) as Noah Dietrich, Eric Michael Gillet (Kiss Me, Kate, Sweet Smell of Success) as Howard Hughes, Sr., and Jill Paice (An American in Paris, Matilda, The 39 Steps) as Allene Hughes.

The musical features a score by James Scully, with book by Frank EvansJennifer Paulson-Lee, and James Scully, lyrics by Frank Evans and Chad Gorn, musical direction and arrangements by Scott Cady, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman. The production will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee. The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, New York City). 

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Rosie Medlock and Elise Abbbate

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Chad Gorn (Lyrics)

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Colin McElroy

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Colin McElry and Kelsey McElroy

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Riki Kane Larimer

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Riki Kane Larimer and Michael Ayrevis

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The York Theatre Board that includes-James Scully, Joan Ross Sorkin, Jim Kierstead, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Claudia Zahn, Linda Wielkotz, Mia Moravis and Tim Collins

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James Scully (Music and Book) and Marlene Scully

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James Scully, Marlene Scully, Patricia Scully and Michael Scully

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Bebe Neuwirth

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Ethan Popp and Vanessa Leuck (Costumes)

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Electronic Misic Designers-Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Billy Jay Stein, Harrison Roth and Hiro Lida

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Nick Rashad Burroughs

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Marchant Davis and Nick Rashad Burroughs

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Marchant Davis

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Tyler Hathaway, Davidd McCoy, Ripley Borelli and Tiffan Borelli

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Rawle Sealy and Sonia Alleyne

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Jim Kierstead

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Jim Kierstead and Richard Hillman


 

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Jill Paice and Matthew Eby

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Abby Church

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Sean MacLaughlin

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Matthew Eby, Jill Paice, Brenda Braxton, Abby Church, Sean MacLaughlin, Madison Claire Parks, David Elder and Candice Hatakeyama

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Melvin Tunstall III and Bryan Thomas Hunt

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The Cast of Truly Howard Hughes

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Joseph Hayward (Producing Artistic Director)

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Jill Paice, Brenda Braxton, Abby Church and Sean MacLaughlin

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Jill Paice and Brenda Braxton

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Abby Church and Sean MacLaughlin

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Madison Claire Parks and David Elder

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Matthew Eby, Jill Paice, Brenda Braxton, Abby Church, Sean MacLaughlin, Madison Claire Parks and David Elder

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James Judy

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James Judy

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Kelly Sheehan and Bryan Thomas Hunt

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Shane Ogilvie, Dana Winkle and Brian Ogilvie

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Walker Rivard and Wendy Hall (Managing Director)

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Eric Michael Gillett

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Harrison Drake and Landry Champlin

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Harrison Drake

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Candice Hatakeyama

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Jennifer Paulson-Lee (Director and Choreographer)

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Matthew Eby

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Wthab Shavelson, Jeff Devolt (Production Stage Manager) and Becky Abramowitz

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Jill Paice

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Jill Paice and Matthew Eby

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James Scully, Jennifer Paulson-Lee and David Elder

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David Elder

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Jeff Devolt and Jennifer Paulson-Lee

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Dana Winkle

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Dana Winkle andd Harrison Drake

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Abby Church

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Madison Claire Parks and Abby Church

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Madison Claire Parks

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Melvin Tunstall III

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Melvin Tunstal III and Jackson Kanawha Perry

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Brenda Braxton

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Melvin Tunstall III and Brenda Braxton

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Maddie Winningham and Sandra Kralil

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Antonio Beverly

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Baayork Lee and Sean MacLaughlin

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Sean MacLaughlin

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