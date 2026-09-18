 Skip to main content
Shop Merch 26/27 Season: What's Coming?
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Adds Student Rush Tickets

The critically acclaimed production continues its extended Off-Broadway run at The Culture Club through January 17.

By:
Powered by Ticketmaster
Get Show Info Show Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Adds Student Rush Tickets

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody has announced a new student rush policy, adding $39 in-person student rush tickets in addition to the production's existing digital lottery.

The new ticket option was announced on the production's social media channels. See the announcement below.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Originally scheduled for an eight-week engagement, the production has been extended three times and is now playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club, located at 530 W. 27th Street, through January 17.

Tickets are currently on sale.

Buy Tickets to Heated Rivalry

More on this show: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Pride Events in June · 5/28/2026




BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Show Info Buy Tickets