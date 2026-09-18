HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Adds Student Rush Tickets
The critically acclaimed production continues its extended Off-Broadway run at The Culture Club through January 17.
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Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody has announced a new student rush policy, adding $39 in-person student rush tickets in addition to the production's existing digital lottery.
The new ticket option was announced on the production's social media channels. See the announcement below.
Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.
Originally scheduled for an eight-week engagement, the production has been extended three times and is now playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club, located at 530 W. 27th Street, through January 17.
Tickets are currently on sale.
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