Diego Rodriguez to Join SEPTEMBER L. DAVIS: THE APOLOGY TOUR

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2026 Olivier Award nominee Diego Rodriguez (Evita) will join September L. Davis: The Apology Tour. Written by Tony Award nominee September L. Davis and Steven Cragg with music by Sam Davis and Tom Kitt and directed by Kevin Cahoon, the limited engagement runs September 20 through October 5, 2026 at Studio Seaview. Rodriguez joins Ms. Davis and the previously announced guest performers Greg Hildreth, Kate Reinders, Matthew Wilkas and Betsy Wolfe.

Diego Rodriguez was nominated for a 2026 Olivier Award for best Lead Actor in a Musical for his performance as 'Che' in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed production of Evita on the West End. He most recently starred in Ivo van Hove's world premiere production of Rebel Rebel in Germany. Diego was previously seen on stage in Lloyd's production of Sunset Blvd on Broadway. His upbringing in the vibrant border land of South Texas has greatly influenced his artistic journey, identity, and sense of community. Rodriguez is a recent graduate of the University of Michigan's musical theater program.

Living legend, Broadway powerhouse, and five-time Tony Award nominee September L. Davis begins her Apology Tour, a theatrical experience that begs the question: can an insufferable diva redeem herself and become a decent human being, at least enough to work again and possibly win awards?

September L. Davis endured a difficult year featuring ongoing addiction issues, a messy public feud with the Tony-nominated Schmigadoon actress Ana Gasteyer, and an onstage accident resulting in a harrowing three-minute death. That accident is now the subject of an active attempted murder investigation in Canada. When asked to make a list of people who might want her dead, September's list reached into the thousands. After years of avoidance, September finally faced the difficult question: “Is it me?” And so, The Apology Tour was born. A confessional musical retrospective that seeks redemption and forgiveness for past behavior, while also hopefully thwarting further murder attempts. And maybe help win some awards. But let's be very clear — it's predominantly about redemption and doing the work in a very public way.

The Apology Tour invites celebrity guests, who September has wronged in the past, back for a night of apologies, memories and music. It's an over-the-top love letter to all things Broadway, from stunt casting to cancel culture to the colorful personalities that make musical theater both joyful and, at times, challenging. It's a sharp, absurd meditation on how we make amends and forgive in a cultural moment where neither seems to be trending.

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