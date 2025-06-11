 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY

The event took place on June 9.

By: Jun. 11, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On June 9, stars and producers of Titanique celebrated the show with conversation and performances before an enthusiastic crowd at 92NY.

Titanique co-creator and star Constantine Rousouli, powerhouse vocalist Cassadee Pope, actor Tess Marshall, and producer Eva Price sat down with People’s Dave Quinn to spill the tea on the show that reimagined Titanic with full diva energy, Céline songs, and laugh-out-loud madness.

Check out photos below from event below!

Photo Credit: Vladimir Kolesnikov/Michael Priest Photography

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrated With Talk and Performance at 92NY Image


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos