Photos: THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates Understudies and Swings

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More held a special performance of Dame Susan Hill's play The Woman in Black-a ghost story in a pub on Sunday, February 6th in honor of theatre understudies and swings. The sold- out show featured an audience of Broadway and off-Broadway's hard- working and dedicated performers who are always there and ready to jump into a role at a moments notice. Shows represented at the evening's performance were Tina, Hadestown, Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Thoughts of a Colored Man of a and The Play That Goes Wrong. At the performance the two member cast of The Woman in Black was played by the show's understudies Simon Hedger and James Evans. Their counterparts David Acton and Ben Porter took the night off and enjoyed the performance as part of the audience.

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Dame Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost novel. The director reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement in New York.

When this production opened at The McKittrick, it was hailed by Ben Brantley in The New York Times as, "Ingenious! Now is finally the moment for audiences to embrace The Woman in Black." The show received the "Best Play Revival" Award from the Off-Broadway Alliance and was nominated for 3 Drama League Awards ("Outstanding Play Revival" and "Distinguished Performance" for the two lead actors).

The Woman in Black is in its final weeks and will close on February 27th. It will have played a combined 188 total performances. The show originally opened on January 23, 2020 and closed due to the pandemic after playing 17 previews and 54 performances. It then reopened October 24, 2021, and by February 27th will have played 5 previews and 112 performances. The play was produced by The McKittrick Hotel, EMURSIVE, PW Productions, Pemberley Perry with James. L. Simon and Ken Greiner

