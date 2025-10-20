Photos: THE TRUTH ABOUT TRANSYLVANIA World Premiere at the A.R.T./New York Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patricia Lynn’s haunting new work The Truth About Transylvania makes its World Premiere at the A.R.T./New York Theatres on Friday and runs until November 1. Directed by Jacob Titus, the production resurrects the legend of Dracula in a bold new form set in the twenty-first century. Check out photos of the production!

After narrowly surviving his vacation to Transylvania, John Harker vows to speak out and prove to the world that Count Dracula is very real. But as John struggles to relive his strange story, his inquisitive wife Millie can't help questioning the validity of his claims. Can John prove to everyone—including the person he loves the most—that he is telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth...before the infamous monster strikes again?

The Truth About Transylvania runs October 24 – November 1, with performances on Friday, October 24 & Saturday, October 25 at 8pm, Sunday, October 26 at 3pm, Wednesday, October 29 – Friday, October 31 at 7pm, and Saturday, November 1 at 3pm. Running time: 90 minutes.

Tickets are $30 and are available at www.transylvaniatheplay.com. (Tickets purchased before October 22 are $15). Ticket sales for the Wednesday, October 29th performance will be donated to the New York Blood Center. The production is being staged at the Mezzanine Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, located at 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019.

The cast features David Israeli (Dracula), Patricia Lynn (Millie), Miles Purinton (Van Helsing), and Mark Weatherup Jr. (John).

The creative team includes Randall Benichak (sound), Austin Boyle (lighting), Al Foote III (fight choreography), Patrick T. Horn (mask/movement consultant), and Heather Olmstead (stage management). Produced by Patricia Lynn and Alejandra Venancio.

Photo Credit: Heather Olmstead