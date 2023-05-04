Photos: See Melissa Li and Kit Yan at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's NEXT@LCT3

This week, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's NEXT@LCT3, a concert series of performances at the Claire Tow Theater continues with award-winning queer Asian-American writing team Melissa Li and Kit Yan. Bringing together theater's most exciting new songwriters and composers, NEXT@LCT3 is a concert series featuring original music in the intimate setting of the Claire Tow Theater. Each week, a new act will perform both new music and the songs you already love. This once in a lifetime event gives audiences the chance to experience the great composer/songwriters of our time up close and personal.

See photos below!

This week Melissa and Kit are back on stage together for the first time since 2010. Hear songs from their musical theater catalog (and maybe a song or two from their touring days as Good Asian Drivers).

NEXT@LCT3: Melissa Yi and Kit Yan continues with performances tonight (Thursday, May 4); Friday, May 5; Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 all at 7:30pm.