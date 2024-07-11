Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse

The new gender-expansive production of Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves plays off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse on July 19th and 20th.

By: Jul. 11, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse

A new gender-expansive production of Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves plays off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse on July 19th and 20th. Go inside the rehearsal room to see some of the cast in photos below!

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. An indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wage tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine teens who just want to score some goals.

The Wolves played Off-Broadway at The Duke at 42nd Street in 2016 before transferring to Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi Newhouse Theater in 2017. Produced by Ghost Light Theatre Company, this production of The Wolves is directed by Avery L. Ingvarson with assistant direction by Julia Gaudioso. Traditionally a cast of nine young women, this production features an ensemble of diverse gender experience under the direction of a genderqueer director. 

The cast features Jess Jaffe - 2, Jo Allen - 7, Aaron Clark Burstein - 13, Marlee Jones - 25, Sammy Overton - 46, Max Raymond - 00, Sophia Ruiz - 14, Anuka Sethi - 8, and Devin Zain - 11. The production features stage management and lighting design by Tori Oatway and costume design by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz.

Photo Credit: Keeley Heagerty

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Devin Zain and Anuka Sethi

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Jo Allen and Sophia Ruiz

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Jo Allen and Sophia Ruiz

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Max Raymond

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Sammy Overton

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Devin Zain

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Anuka Sethi

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Avery L Ingvarson

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Max Raymond

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
The cast of The Wolves

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Sammy Overton and Jo Allen

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Jo Allen and Sammy Overton

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Devin Zain, Anuka Sethi, and Aaron Clark Burstein

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Sammy Overton

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Sammy Overton

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Devin Zain and Aaron Clark Burstein

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Anuka Sethi and Devin Zain

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
The cast of The Wolves

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Jo Allen

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Sophia Ruiz

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
The cast of The Wolves

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Max Raymond

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Avery L Ingvarson

Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse
Anuka Sethi and Max Raymond




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos