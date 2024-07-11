Photos: Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES Plays Begins Performances At Soho Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new gender-expansive production of Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves plays off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse on July 19th and 20th. Go inside the rehearsal room to see some of the cast in photos below!

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. An indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wage tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine teens who just want to score some goals.

The Wolves played Off-Broadway at The Duke at 42nd Street in 2016 before transferring to Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi Newhouse Theater in 2017. Produced by Ghost Light Theatre Company, this production of The Wolves is directed by Avery L. Ingvarson with assistant direction by Julia Gaudioso. Traditionally a cast of nine young women, this production features an ensemble of diverse gender experience under the direction of a genderqueer director.

The cast features Jess Jaffe - 2, Jo Allen - 7, Aaron Clark Burstein - 13, Marlee Jones - 25, Sammy Overton - 46, Max Raymond - 00, Sophia Ruiz - 14, Anuka Sethi - 8, and Devin Zain - 11. The production features stage management and lighting design by Tori Oatway and costume design by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz.

Photo Credit: Keeley Heagerty



Devin Zain and Anuka Sethi

Jo Allen and Sophia Ruiz

Jo Allen and Sophia Ruiz

Max Raymond

Sammy Overton

Devin Zain

Anuka Sethi

Avery L Ingvarson

Max Raymond

The cast of The Wolves

Sammy Overton and Jo Allen

Jo Allen and Sammy Overton

Devin Zain, Anuka Sethi, and Aaron Clark Burstein

Sammy Overton

Sammy Overton

Devin Zain and Aaron Clark Burstein

Anuka Sethi and Devin Zain

The cast of The Wolves

Jo Allen

Sophia Ruiz

The cast of The Wolves

Max Raymond

Avery L Ingvarson

Anuka Sethi and Max Raymond

Comments