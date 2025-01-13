Photos: SWEPT AWAY Cast Performs at Saloon Sessions at Hurley’s

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, the cast of Broadway's Swept Away performed to a sold-out crowd at the first installment of Hurley’s Saloon Sessions, benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. See photos here!



The monthly event was created by Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away, Waitress, Hair) who lost his mother, Janice, in 2022 to metastatic breast cancer. The monthly series serves a celebration of Janice, her love for theater and music, and raises money for the millions of people aﬀected by breast and other types of cancer.

Donations can be made to the Janice Jam HERE. The inaugural event also featured special guests Christine Dwyer, Ryan Vona, Ben Clark, and Bandits on the Run.



Comments