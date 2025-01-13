News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SWEPT AWAY Cast Performs at Saloon Sessions at Hurley’s

The inaugural event also featured special guests Christine Dwyer, Ryan Vona, Ben Clark, and Bandits on the Run.

By: Jan. 13, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night, the cast of Broadway's Swept Away performed to a sold-out crowd at the first installment of Hurley’s Saloon Sessions, benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. See photos here! 
 
The monthly event was created by Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away, Waitress, Hair) who lost his mother, Janice, in 2022 to metastatic breast cancer. The monthly series serves a celebration of Janice, her love for theater and music, and raises money for the millions of people aﬀected by breast and other types of cancer.

LATEST NEWS

Mint Theater Continues Free Streaming Of HINDLE WAKES
Photos: Billy Crudup, Lily Rabe & More in GHOSTS Rehearsals
MCC Theater Unveils Winter Public Engagement Programming
Photos: SWEPT AWAY Cast Performs at Saloon Sessions at Hurley’s

Donations can be made to the Janice Jam HERE. The inaugural event also featured special guests Christine Dwyer, Ryan Vona, Ben Clark, and Bandits on the Run.
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos