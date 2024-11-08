Photos: SKYSCRAPER A 1960s Musical At Urban Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This November, Regeneration Theatre, Combustion Collective, and Nelda Yaw Buckman will present the first ever revival of the 1965 musical SKYSCRAPER by James Van Heusen, Sammy Cahn, and Peter Stone for 10 performances only at UrbanStages, 259, West 30th St, NYC. Check out photos from the production.

Skyscraper tells the story of an antique shop owner, Georgina, as she navigates through her “flights of fancy” daydreams and the rapidly evolving realities and urbanization of 1960s New York City. Adding to her frustrations are the Bushman brothers, Tim and Bert, who are locked in a hilarious competition to be the first to encourage her to sell her brownstone before the skyscraper they’re building behind it is completed.

Rachel Lauren James* (Georgina), Travis Murad Leland* (Tim), and Brian C. Veith (Roger) lead the cast, with Jeff Raab* (Bert), and Katryna Marttala* (Stanley). They are joined by Sydney Michele Castiglione as Mrs. Allerton, Shea Pender as Mr. Allerton, Abby Scalici as Charlotte, and ensemble members Aixa Borgetti, Curtis J. Faulkner, Jeff Gallup, Jackson Murrieta, Katherine Winter (also serving as Dance Captain), and swings Genevieve Hall and Sévon.

Avital Asuleen directs and choreographs with musical direction by Matthew Stern, set design by Hannah Tarr, lighting design by Alan Highe, and costumes by Michael O’Herron. Alyssa Fuhrman is the associate director, Haleyann Hart is assistant choreographer, and Tori Moss is production stage manager.

Photos by Brian Goldfarb

