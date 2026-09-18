Photos: Ryan J. Haddad's GOOD TIME CHARLIE in Rehearsal at the Public Theater
Previews begin on Thursday, September 24 and the show has also just extended until Sunday, October 25.
All new rehearsal photos have been releasedfor Ryan J. Haddad's GOOD TIME CHARLIE directed by Danny Sharron. Previews begin on Thursday, September 24 and the show has also just extended until Sunday, October 25 at The Public Theater. Check out the photos below!
The complete ensemble-cast of GOOD TIME CHARLIE includes Sherz Aletaha (Understudy), Timothy Bagley (Lou), Nicholas Barrón (Understudy), Michael Cristofer (Sheldon), Ryan J. Haddad (Ryan), Beth Malone (Janice), Nael Nacer (Charlie Sr./Bob), Artemis Pebdani (Joan/Judy), Jonathan Raviv (Charlie), and Doug Shapiro (Understudy).
The Public’s production of GOOD TIME CHARLIE features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, sound design and composition by Ryan Gamblin, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Robert Pickens. Tom Schall will be the fight director. Andrea Grody will be the vocal director. Sarah Lunnie is the production’s dramaturg. Katie Ailinger is the production stage manager, and Rico Froehlich is the stage manager.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Powered by
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
Ukrainian Music Concert, Chervona Kalyna
2nd Street Cathedral (9/20-9/20)
|
A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!
Soho Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
|
After All These Years
AMT Theater (9/09-10/10)
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical
Gallery Players (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS