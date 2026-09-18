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Photos: Ryan J. Haddad's GOOD TIME CHARLIE in Rehearsal at the Public Theater

Previews begin on Thursday, September 24 and the show has also just extended until Sunday, October 25.

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All new rehearsal photos have been releasedfor Ryan J. Haddad's GOOD TIME CHARLIE directed by Danny Sharron. Previews begin on Thursday, September 24 and the show has also just extended until Sunday, October 25 at The Public Theater. Check out the photos below!

The complete ensemble-cast of GOOD TIME CHARLIE includes Sherz Aletaha (Understudy), Timothy Bagley (Lou), Nicholas Barrón (Understudy), Michael Cristofer (Sheldon), Ryan J. Haddad (Ryan), Beth Malone (Janice), Nael Nacer (Charlie Sr./Bob), Artemis Pebdani (Joan/Judy), Jonathan Raviv (Charlie), and Doug Shapiro (Understudy). 

The Public’s production of GOOD TIME CHARLIE features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, sound design and composition by Ryan Gamblin, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Robert Pickens. Tom Schall will be the fight director. Andrea Grody will be the vocal director. Sarah Lunnie is the production’s dramaturg. Katie Ailinger is the production stage manager, and Rico Froehlich is the stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

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