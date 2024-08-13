Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE

Approximately 1,200 New Yorkers participated in the event, with representation from all 5 boroughs and participants ages 5 – 80+.
On August 12 at 6:00 p.m. in Central Park (Frisbee Hill), The Public Theater and its Public Works program produced a massive, city-wide flash mob set to Alicia Keys’ classic “EMPIRE STATE OF MIND” from Broadway’s HELL’S KITCHEN (Original Cast Album).
See photos below!
Approximately 1,200 New Yorkers participated in the event, with representation from all 5 boroughs and participants ages 5 – 80+.
Photo credit: Peter Cooper
Participants
Chloe Davis and participants
Participants
Participants
Participants
Participants
Participants
Participants
Chloe Davis and participants
Participants
Chloe Davis and Participants
Participants
Participants
Chloe Davis and Participants
Videos