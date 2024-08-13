News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE

By: Aug. 13, 2024
On August 12 at 6:00 p.m.  in Central Park (Frisbee Hill), The Public Theater and its Public Works program produced a massive, city-wide flash mob set to Alicia Keys’ classic “EMPIRE STATE OF MIND” from Broadway’s HELL’S KITCHEN (Original Cast Album).

See photos below!
 
Approximately 1,200 New Yorkers participated in the event, with representation from all 5 boroughs and participants ages 5 – 80+.
  

Photo credit: Peter Cooper

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Laurie Woolery

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Chloe Davis and participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Chloe Davis and participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Chloe Davis and Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Participants

Photos: Public Works' LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE Image
Chloe Davis and Participants



Comments

