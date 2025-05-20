Photos: Project Shaw Hosts THE CHALK GARDEN Reading at Gingold Theatrical Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gingold Theatrical Group hosted a special one-time-only staged reading of Enid Bagnold’s The Chalk Garden, starring Charles Busch, on Monday May 19th at 1PM at The Players. Check out photos below!

This lively, intimate afternoon event was free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $25 to support GTG’s ongoing artistic programming.

The Chalk Garden is a witty and haunting portrait of family, secrets, and transformation set in an English country house with an overgrown garden and a sharp-tongued, mysterious governess who may not be what she seems.

This unique reading featured a lineup including Charles Busch with Christopher Borg, Emma Geer, Kate Hampton, David Staller, Jennifer Van Dyck, Jonathan Walker, and surprise guests.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

