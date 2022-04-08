Photos: Opening Night of PENELOPE at the York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, a new musical comedy with book & lyrics by Peter Kellogg (York's Desperate Measures), and music by Stephen Weiner (The Rivals), directed and choreographed by Emily Maltby (York's Lolita, My Love), with music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York's Cheek to Cheek, Desperate Measures) and vocal arrangements by David Hancock Turner, Steve Delehanty, and Stephen Weiner.

The ten-member cast will feature Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin) as Telemachus, Leah Hocking (Billy Elliot) as Eurycleia, Cooper Howell (Emojiland) as Antinous, Ben Jacoby (Beautiful) as Odysseus, David LaMarr (Jersey Boys) as Mileter, Jacob Alexander Simon (A Chorus Line) as Bassanio, Britney Nicole Simpson (Beauty and the Beast) as Penelope, George Slotin (High Button Shoes) as Haius, Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard) as Barius, Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen) as Daphne with Bebe Browning (Miss Saigon) and Constantine Pappas (Into the Woods).

Performances for Penelope began, Saturday, April 2, 2022 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 at 2:30PM at The York's temporary home, The Theater at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night was Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00PM.

Penelope is married to Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, a Greek island in the Ionian Sea. She is currently waiting for him to return from the Trojan War. She's been waiting a long time: twenty years; ten years since the war ended. A bevy of suitors have gathered, each wanting to marry her and take over the kingdom. To stall them, Penelope writes letters to herself and pretends they're from Odysseus saying he's on his way. Little does she know that her letters gathered together are creating the story of The Odyssey. (Since no one knows who really wrote The Odyssey, this theory is as good as any other.) Meanwhile the suitors, having little else to do but eat and drink, form an a cappella group-the acoustics in The Great Hall are terrific.

Penelope is funny, feminist, and fully relevant to today because it's about a woman who lives through and for her husband for 20 years, only to realize when he returns that her life, her journey is just as important as his. Book and lyrics are by Peter Kellogg, who wrote the award-winning Desperate Measures; music is by Stephen Weiner, two-time Richard Rodgers Award winner. Penelope was given a Developmental Reading at The York under the previous title Dear Pen.

The creative team for Penelope includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by David Sexton, and sound design by Brad Ward. Casting by Michael Cassara, CSA. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel.

"We're delighted to bring this new musical comedy to life on our stage," stated The York's Producing Artistic Director Jim Morgan. "We look forward to working with the whole company of artists, but it's particularly wonderful to reconnect with Peter Kellogg, who co-wrote Desperate Measures for us five years ago. Penelope is an unexpectedly funny take on a classic piece of literature, with a truly winning score by Stephen Weiner. Greece is the word!"

Penelope plays the following performance schedule: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m,

Tickets for Penelope are priced at $55 - $75 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Ovation tickets at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1092597, or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday-Friday 12:00PM-5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

GENYORK, FOR PATRONS 35 AND UNDER: The York is launching a new ticketing initiative, GenYork, focused on younger patrons. Tickets are priced at $25 (plus $4 convenience fee). A special inaugural event to launch GenYork is scheduled for Thursday, April 21 2022 at 7:00PM followed by a reception at The Blue Mezze Bar (1480 2nd Ave. at East 77th Street).

Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon entry, and masks must be worn at all times. Full COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.

The York Theatre Company offers the York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00-with special benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre productions, exclusive Member pre-sale opportunities, and discounts at local restaurants and parking garages--in addition to special Member-only receptions. The York also offers a York Plus! Membership Program with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invites to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season. York Memberships can be purchased online at www.yorktheatre.org/membership.

York Theatre Company Gift Cards are available for any production during the 2021-2022 season by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Peter Kellogg (Book/Lyrics) has two Tony nominations for his book and lyrics to a musical of Anna Karenina (composer Dan Levine), which toured in Japan and was broadcast on Japanese Public TV. With David Friedman, he created Desperate Measures, which won 2018 Drama Desk Awards for Best Music and Lyrics, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical (CD available on Amazon); Chasing Nicolette (based on the French romance Aucassin and Nicolette), produced at Westport Country Playhouse, the Prince Theatre, and Village Theatre in Seattle; and Front Page Girl (based on the life of Nellie Bly, New York City's first female reporter). With Steve Weiner, he created a musical based on the Sheridan play, The Rivals, which premiered at Bristol Riverside Theatre.

Stephen Weiner (Music/Vocal Arrangements) has won two Richard Rodgers Awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a Jonathan Larson Grant, the ASCAP Richard Rodgers Award, and the Global Search for New Musicals Award. Recent shows with Peter Kellogg include Penelope, The Rivals, and Monte Cristo (in development). Other scores include The Honeymooners, Iron Curtain, Rocket Science, The Hudsucker Proxy, Once Upon a Time in New Jersey, newyorkers, and Spittin' Image. Steve is a Dramatists Guild and ASCAP member.

Steve Delehanty (Vocal Arrangements), a 58-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is an accomplished arranger and composer of four-part harmony music. His arrangements have been sung throughout the United States and internationally. He performed in the NoteWits comedy quartet throughout the US, Canada, and England. He also sang in the Westchesteraires quartet, which appeared six times on the "Late Night Show with David Letterman" and twice on "The View." Steve is a retired human resources executive living the Bronx with his wife, Connie.

David Hancock Turner (Music Director/Orchestrations/Vocal Arrangements) is a composer and music director working in musical theater. His musical The World Will Not Contain Us (written with playwright Christopher Shinn) was presented in a reading by The New Group in December 2016. His original children's musical Cinderella-A Fairy's Tale was produced at the Summer Theater of New Canaan in 2015 and 2016. He is an active pianist and music director with credits that include several City Center Encores! productions (Irma La Douce, Zorba!, Do I Hear a Waltz?), The York's Desperate Measures, which transferred to New World Stages for a seven-month run, Passion at CSC, and many seasons at the Summer Theater of New Canaan. His collection of songs and sounds have been presented at venues in New York City and beyond as diverse as Ars Nova, Anthology Film Archives, IRT Theater, New Dramatists, The Living Room, The Clurman Theater at Theater Row, The Brick Theater in Williamsburg, The Fort Salem Theater, and the Ontological-Hysteric. He also teaches piano and coaches an eclectic variety of singers.

Emily Maltby (Director/Choreographer) is an NYC-based director and choreographer. Recent credits include Evita (New York City Center), Allegory (La Jolla Playhouse WOW Festival), Lolita, My Love (York Theatre Company), and Fiddler on the Roof (Singapore). As associate: First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater), The Lion (Manhattan Theater Club). She served as a dramaturg for NYMF for three years, as well as the script supervisor for Anastasia. Emily holds a Bachelor's degree from Northwestern University. www.emilymaltby.com

