Photos: Opening Night of A KNOCK ON THE ROOF at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop has officially opened A Knock on the Roof, written by Khawla Ibraheem (London-Jenin), and directed by Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me). Check out opening night photos below!

A co-production with piece by piece productions, A Knock on the Roof is presented in partnership with Under the Radar and began previews January 10, 2025, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street), with opening night on January 27, for a limited run through February 16, 2025.

Set the timer. The everyday existence of a mother during a sweltering summer vacation: prepare meals, pack the bag, run the drill, repeat. With a dry wit and the determination of an Olympian, Mariam meticulously practices for the run of her life—the dreaded knock on the roof. Written by and starring Khawla Ibraheem, this unforgettable new play about obsession, survival and everyday life in Gaza is directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me).

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton and Waverly Engelman

