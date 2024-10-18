Photos: Off The Wall Productions Presents TIN CHURCH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OFF THE WALL PRODUCTIONS is presenting world premiere production of TIN CHURCH, written and directed by ROBYNE PARRISH (former resident and current guest cast member of the iconic Sleep No More at the Mckittrick Hotel). TIN CHURCH, which is inspired by recurring nightmares and an old Tin Church, weaves a sultry southern spell that begs the question, can the wheel of generational trauma ever truly stop spinning? See photos here!

Born in Ohio and raised in the Carolinas, Robyne Parrish has lived and worked as an Actor/Director/Playwright in NYC for the better part of twenty years. This is her first commissioned play and her first full length world premiere. Parrish and Off the Wall have a storied past, collaborating on multiple projects, notably Sarah Kane's 4.48 Psychosis, Andrea Lepcio's Looking for the Pony, and The Zero Hour by Madeline George. Parrish cites she's been greatly influenced by playwrights Williams, Letts, McNally, Nottage, Shepard and Shanley, "I have a great deal of admiration for Shanley and have since my college years. I'd say Shanley was instrumental in making my childhood desire to be in New York a reality, by bringing the community into focus and allowing his characters to take huge risks and speak deep secret truths. As Actor/Playwrights, Tracy Letts and Sam Shepard always inspired me to embrace the multi-hyphenate within. They wrote rich and deeply emotional characters, like Nottage and McNally. And of course, Williams, a prolific southern Playwright who was known for using his familial relationships as inspiration for his storytelling."

The production stars Marguerite Stimpson (The Elephant Man/Bway) as Mary, Christina Perry (Simpatico/Off-Bway) as Linda, Lilly Tobin (How the Grinch Stole Christmas/Madison Square Garden and National Tour) as Sue, and Virginia Wall-Gruenert (What Kind of Woman/Off-Bway) as Mildred Gilbert.

TIN CHURCH features scenic design by Marie Laster, sound design by Farid Vargas, lighting design by Juliette Louste, and original music by Adia Victoria. TIN CHURCH is produced by Hans H. Gruenert (Off the Wall Productions Pittsburgh), Erika Cuenca (Wall Stageworks LLC Pittsburgh), and Juliette Louste (ViVa Holding ehf Iceland). The production is stage managed by Amelia Heastings. Casting by Jamibeth Margolis. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

TIN CHURCH will play at the Chain Theatre as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support that may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater. Performances begin Wednesday, October 23 and continue through Sunday, November 23. Opening Night is Friday, October 25 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at https://www.ticketor.com/carnegiestage/tinchurch.

Comments